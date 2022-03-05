GAME WRAP: Auburn 82, South Carolina 71
Auburn wins, 82-71, and has won the 2022 SEC title outright. The Tigers finish the regular season 27-4 overall, 15-3 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 16-of-40 (40%)3FG: 10-of-23 (44%)FT: 20...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news