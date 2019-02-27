• I've been pretty critical of PG Jared Harper's inability to rein in the Tigers when they get panicky, but he seemed to have a positive affect tonight. He didn't waste possessions with silly, unnecessarily deep threes with 20 seconds remaining on the shot clock. He was more patient. He valued possessions, which was a major shortcoming last weekend. Five assists and one turnover is exactly what Pearl wanted from Harper tonight. The diminutive point guard can be a tough guy to read sometimes because he's more of a doer than a speaker from a leadership perspective, but his messages tonight were on point and on time.

• Auburn deserves a lot of credit for turning things around late in the second half. A series of panicky sequences (more on that in a bit) gave Georgia so many chances to make up ground, which the home team used to actually pull ahead with 1:55 remaining. And while the visitors never really established any kind of rhythm or strategic advantage on the scoring end, the defensive effort strengthened as pressure mounted late. That's not always the story when these Tigers are challenged so gamely, but that was the story tonight. Georgia's final possession, which could have yielded an equalizer, was defended exquisitely.

• Auburn's final shot was a big one. Game tied. Three seconds remaining on the shot clock. Bruce Pearl ran an inverted inbounds play — Chuma Okeke typically serves as the inbounder, but instead received the pass near the arc and buried a three over a passively engaged Georgia guard. That shot allowed the Tigers to escape Stegeman Coliseum with a victory it sorely needed after the disaster inside Rupp Arena the other day. That it came down to Okeke was interesting in that he'd been the team's hardest-working (and smartest -working) player all night long.

• Now that we've got the comeback discussed, let's marvel at the spectacle that created panic in the first place. Georgia's 2-3 zone isn't even good. It's passive and rotates slowly and 6-foot-11 center Nicolas Claxton doesn't seem to understand his role when Georgia deviates from man-to-man. It's the most token zone you'll see all year. Yet something incredible happens to Auburn when it's faced with attacking a zone — nothing. Auburn gets passive. Auburn tends to bog down on one side of the floor passing from inside to outside without even a hit of forward progress near the block. It's mind-boggling. I used to blame Harper for this phenomenon, since it's his job to diagnose the zone and make appropriate calls to adjust, but I'm not sure it matters. It took Auburn about 10 possessions and two full timeouts Wednesday to start moving Okeke (and sometimes Bryce Brown) to the free-throw line in an effort to collapse the zone. When the standard passing lanes are obstructed by passive-zone defenders, Auburn players see "SYNTAX ERROR" and short circuit. I can't believe most of these players have been here at least two years and these mediocre zones still cause so much consternation.

• Samir Doughty, who is despised by an overwhelming majority of the Bunker, actually played a reasonably good game tonight. He finished at the rim twice — exactly twice more than his season average — and dished out four assists. He grabbed five rebounds. He also missed at least two wide-open shots, but he wasn't the only guy facing that struggle Wednesday. Upcoming opponents will be faceguarding Harper and/or Brown during the next two weeks, which means someone must step up as an instigator on the scoring end. I'd all but conceded the role to Malik Dunbar, but Doughty may still have something to prove in that area.

• J'Von McCormick won't get his name in the newspaper tomorrow morning (seven points and two assists), but I thought he was the team's best player during its strong first-half performance. He split two perimeter defenders during one successful drive to the rim; he outfoxed two post defenders with a subsequent drive. He's really improved when it comes to pressing tempo in transition, making decisions in real time. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that he's leading the team in three-point shooting at 70 percent. Small sample size (10 shots) may be useful to note.

• It's tempting to ding Anfernee McLemore (again) for his affinity for zero-upside fouls — nobody alive is more likely to get whistled at least 20 feet from the ball — but he managed to remain in the game Wednesday. He picked up his fourth foul at the 8:08 mark and nonetheless was the secondary defender, one in very good position, during Georgia's final, ill-fated attempt to equalize. With Dunbar and Austin Wiley out due to injury, the Tigers' post defenders had to be fastidious regarding their foul totals. Three minutes into the second half and, yeah, McLemore and Spencer and Okeke all were playing with three fouls. That's a big reason why UGA's Derek Ogbeide was able to look so strong finishing at the rim during the second half — Auburn's bigs couldn't risk additional fouls unless facing an do-or-die situation. Still, nobody fouled out.

• Pearl referred to Wiley as the "centerpiece of our program" during the post-game show. I guess that works if by "centerpiece" he meant "in the center of the defensive alignment." If he meant "focus of attention," as the word often means in an athletic context, I'd politely disagree.

• Another curious comment from Pearl during the post-game show: "We haven't lost to a bad team yet." While that's probably true, Auburn also hasn't beaten a legitimately good team since Murray State on Dec. 22. (Florida is better now, but was struggling mightily when AU won three weeks ago.) The Tigers are 2-7 against Quadrant 1 teams this season so far.

• Auburn resumes play Saturday at home against Mississippi State. That game is scheduled to tip at 3 p.m. CST and will be televised by ESPNU.