{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 18:51:06 -0500') }} basketball

GAME WRAP: Auburn 73, USC 64

Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com
Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Auburn wins, 73-64.Auburn now is 24-9 overall.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 8-of-13 (62%)3FG: 13-of-34 (38%)FT: 18-of-21 (86%)South Carolina grabbed more rebounds, 33-26.Auburn is 8-5 this season when ...

