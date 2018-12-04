GAME WRAP: Auburn 67, UNC Asheville 41
Auburn wins, 67-41.
Auburn now is 7-1 overall.
AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS
2FG: 14-of-23 (61%)
3FG: 9-of-25 (36%)
FT: 12-of-18 (67%)
Auburn won the rebounding battle, 32-27. Auburn is 6-0 when grabbing more rebounds than its opponent.
UNCA BY THE NUMBERS
2FG: 7-of-26 (27%)
3FG: 7-of-19 (37%)
FT: 6-of-8 (78%)
MY AUBURN PLAYER OF THE GAME
C Austin Wiley: 14 points (5-of-7 shooting), 5 blocks, 4 assists
FROM THE AUBURN SIDE
• Auburn is a lot better than UNC Asheville. Auburn is much taller, much more experienced and much more able to take advantage of various defensive tactics with their array of shooters, big men and rim attackers. This was supposed to be a blowout. It was a blowout. There's your game in one paragraph.
• Austin Wiley, at 6-foot-11, had a huge advantage over the small-ish Bulldogs. He maximized it with remarkable efficiency Tuesday, finishing with a team-high 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also was 4-of-5 at the line, which represented another step forward in his search for better accuracy there. If he's going to start hitting hook shots and hitting his free throws, Wiley will be one of the league's top five players. The emphasis here must be for perimeter guys to get him the ball more often and for Wiley to do a better job of creating better inlet windows for those perimeter guys. Wiley is a serious weapon. He must be a central part of the Tigers' plan every single night.
• Auburn finished with 12 blocks Tuesday; eight of those swats were consummated by Wiley and fellow center Anfernee McLemore. Considering the Bulldogs' lack of size, the Tigers' fives were encouraged to lurk for blocks as drivers crossed the free-throw line. Wiley and McLemore certainly made the most of that creative license.
• The Tigers' guards had to make some adjustments Tuesday with backup point guard J'Von McCormick out with an ankle injury. The biggest benefactor was Malik Dunbar, who earned a season-high 25 minutes with Samir Doughty moonlighting at both point guard and shooting guard. Dunbar added eight points (3-of-4 shooting), seven rebounds and a team-high five steals. It's easy to overlook Dunabr because he comes off the bench and his shifts don't last as long as guys like Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, but Malik is among national leaders in both two-point shooting (69 percent) and three-point shooting (52 percent) this season. He's probably made more progress than anyone in terms of year-over-year production.
• Brown is the Tigers' all-time leader in three-point shooting, but he's also become the team's best defenders. He was at the top of his (defensive) game against Asheville — forcing the visitors' top player, point guard Devon Baker, into four points and nine turnovers in 29 minutes Tuesday. That was a dominating individual performance. What's interesting is that Brown had a poor night on the scoring end with 3-of-9 shooting, but he's now mature enough to compartmentalize those issues. He no longer lets those struggles negatively affect his defensive value. He's come a long, long way in that manner since his freshman season. Night and day.
• Auburn forced four turnovers via 5-second calls on out-of-bounds plays Tuesday. This team defends those plays so well — and it's been like this for years. Bruce Pearl has a real appreciation for that small (yet important) part of the game.
• Assistant coach Ira Bowman coordinated the Tigers' scouting report and strategic plan for this game, which included a few unusual-for-Auburn sets aimed at attacking Asheville's various zone defenses. Those sets may come in handy this weekend when another zone team, Dayton, visits Auburn Arena.
• Auburn resumes play Saturday against the Flyers, who are coached by former Alabama coach Anthony Grant. He also was an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder a few years back. The game tips at 7 p.m. CST and will be televised by the SEC Network and broadcast via radio/internet on the Auburn Sports Network.