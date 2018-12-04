Auburn wins, 67-41.

Auburn now is 7-1 overall.

AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 14-of-23 (61%)

3FG: 9-of-25 (36%)

FT: 12-of-18 (67%)

Auburn won the rebounding battle, 32-27. Auburn is 6-0 when grabbing more rebounds than its opponent.

UNCA BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 7-of-26 (27%)

3FG: 7-of-19 (37%)

FT: 6-of-8 (78%)

MY AUBURN PLAYER OF THE GAME

C Austin Wiley: 14 points (5-of-7 shooting), 5 blocks, 4 assists

FROM THE AUBURN SIDE

• Auburn is a lot better than UNC Asheville. Auburn is much taller, much more experienced and much more able to take advantage of various defensive tactics with their array of shooters, big men and rim attackers. This was supposed to be a blowout. It was a blowout. There's your game in one paragraph.

• Austin Wiley, at 6-foot-11, had a huge advantage over the small-ish Bulldogs. He maximized it with remarkable efficiency Tuesday, finishing with a team-high 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also was 4-of-5 at the line, which represented another step forward in his search for better accuracy there. If he's going to start hitting hook shots and hitting his free throws, Wiley will be one of the league's top five players. The emphasis here must be for perimeter guys to get him the ball more often and for Wiley to do a better job of creating better inlet windows for those perimeter guys. Wiley is a serious weapon. He must be a central part of the Tigers' plan every single night.

• Auburn finished with 12 blocks Tuesday; eight of those swats were consummated by Wiley and fellow center Anfernee McLemore. Considering the Bulldogs' lack of size, the Tigers' fives were encouraged to lurk for blocks as drivers crossed the free-throw line. Wiley and McLemore certainly made the most of that creative license.

**NOT A MEMBER OF AUBURNSPORTS.COM? SUBSCRIBE TODAY AND EARN A $99 VOUCHER FOR USE IN THE RIVALS FAN SHOP!**