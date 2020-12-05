AuburnSports - FINAL: Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 5 Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Texas A&M took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in 11 plays as Kellen Mond completed a 10-yard TD pass to Jalen Wydermyer. After a 3-and-out on its first possession, Auburn started its second drive on the 9-yard line and drove to the TAMU 22 to end the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Anders Carlson opened the quarter with a 37-yard FG to cut the Aggies' lead to 7-3. TAMU drove down to AU's 1-yard line but Zakoby McClain came up with a sack on 3rd down and Seth Small missed a 28-yard FG. AU marched 80 yards as a scrambling Bo Nix broke six tackles on a 5-yard TD run to give the Tigers a 10-7 lead. TAMU answered with another impressive drive going 75 yards as Mond scored on a 1-yard QB sneak.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn opened the 2nd half with a 75-yard drive as Nix scored on a 3-yard run to give the Tigers a 17-14 lead. AU's defense got a stop and the offense responded with a 72-yard drive, which included a 42-yard run by Tank Bigsby, as Carlson made a 24-yard FG.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Aggies took a 21-20 lead early in the 4th as Mond connected with Wydermyer on a 20-yard TD pass that went right through the hands of Zakoby McClain. After a quick 3-and-out by AU, TAMU drove 77 yards in 7 plays as Ainias Smith scored on a 4-yard TD win to take a 28-20 lead. After another 3-and-out by AU, TAMU drove 55-yard for a 32-yard TD to ice the game. After gaining 3 yards on its first 6 plays of the 4th quarter, AU finished the 4th with 21 yards.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 340, TAMU 511; Pass yards: AU 144, TAMU 196; Rush yards: AU 196, TAMU 315; Penalties: AU 1-5, TAMU 4-39; First downs: AU 16, TAMU 29; Third downs: AU 4-10, TAMU 7-11; Turnovers: AU 0, TAMU 0; Sacks: AU 1, TAMU 2.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 15 of 23 for 144 yards, 11 carries for 49 yards and 2 TDs

Shaun Shivers 9 carries for 68 yards, 4 catches for 24 yards

Tank Bigsby 9 carries for 76 yards

Mark-Antony Richards 1 carry for 3 yards

Seth Williams 3 catches for 51 yards

Eli Stove 4 catches for 29 yards

Anthony Schwartz 3 catches for 38 yards

Kobe Hudson 1 catch for 2 yards