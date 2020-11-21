AuburnSports - FINAL: Auburn 30, Tennessee 17

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 23 Auburn's game against Tennessee at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Tennessee opened the game with a drive to the Auburn 27-yard line but Jamien Sherwood sacked Jarrett Guarantano on 3rd down and Brent Cimaglia missed a 50-yard field goal. After forcing a punt, UT drove 80 yards as Guarantano scored on a 9-yard TD run. AU answered with a 55-yard drive but it ended on as Bo Nix threw an interception in the end zone.

SECOND QUARTER

Tennessee began the 2nd quarter with a 47-yard FG by Cimaglia to cap off a 50-yard drive and take a 10-0 lead. Auburn answered with a 79-yard drive as Nix connected with Anthony Schwartz for a 54-yard TD pass. The Tigers tied it up 10-10 as Anders Carlson made a 25-yard FG to cap a 70-yard drive.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn took the opening kick of the second half 65 yards as Carlson made a 27-yard FG to give the Tigers a 13-10 lead. Tennessee answered with a 63-yard drive but Smoke Monday intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown and a 20-10 Auburn lead. UT had 101 rushing yard in the 3rd quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Vols put together another impressive 72-yard drive, but Colby Wooden came up with a big sack on 3rd down and Cimaglia missed a 37-yard FG. AU put the game away with an 80-yard drive as D.J. Williams scored on a 9-yard TD run. UT added a 1-yard TD run by Eric Gray with 4:07 left, and Carlson finished the scoring with a 50-yard FG.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 385, UT 464; Pass yards: AU 220, UT 242; Rush yards: AU 165, UT 222; Penalties: AU 6-60, UT 4-33; First downs: AU 23, UT 28; Third downs: AU 9-15, UT 9-15; Turnovers: AU 1, UT 1; Sacks: AU 4, UT 2.

INDIVIDUAL GAMES

Bo Nix 17 of 26 for 220 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT, 9 carries for 10 yards

Tank Bigsby 3 carries for 24 yards

Shaun Shivers 14 carries for 65 yards, 1 catch for 7 yards

D.J. Williams 11 carries for 66 yards and 1 TD, 1 catch for 5 yards

Seth Williams 5 catches for 52 yards

Eli Stove 3 catches for 48 yards

Anthony Schwartz 3 catches for 84 yards and 1 TD

John Samuel Shenker 2 catches for 11 yards

J.J. Pegues 1 catch for 7 yards

Shedrick Jackson 1 catch for 6 yards