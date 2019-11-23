AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 15 Auburn's game against Samford at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Samford's first drive ended on a fumble, which was recovered by Christian Tutt. Auburn drove 51 yards in nine plays as JaTarvious Whitlow scored on a 1-yard TD run. After an interception by Jeremiah Dinson, the Tigers drove 38 yards but a 43-yard FG attempt by Anders Carlson was blocked.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn opened the quarter with a 4-play, 47-yard drive as Whitlow scored on a 3-yard run. The Tigers made it 21-0 as Bo Nix connected with Harold Joiner on a 10-yard TD pass. The defense forced another fumble, which was recovered by Roger McCreary and returned to the Samford 19-yard line. Three plays later, Shaun Shivers scored on a 3-yard TD run. Carlson added a 29-yard FG to give AU a 31-0 lead at halftime.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 293, SAM 30; Pass yards: AU 133, SAM 10; Rush yards: AU 160, SAM 20; Penalties: AU 5-30 SAM 3-25; First downs: AU 16, SAM 4; Third downs: AU 1-6, SAM 2-8; Turnovers: AU 0, SAM 3; Sacks: AU 1, SAM 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 13 of 19 for 133 yards and 1 TD, 2 carries for 1 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 7 carries for 49 yards and 2 TD, 2 catches for 46 yards

D.J. Williams 6 carries for 35 yards

Shaun Shivers 7 carries for 37 yards and 1 TD

Kam Martin 4 carries for 24 yards

Harold Joiner 1 catch for 10 yards and 1 TD

Anthony Schwartz 3 catches for 15 yards, 2 carries for 14 yards

Seth Williams 4 catches for 45 yards

Eli Stove 2 catches for 12 yards

Matthew Hill 1 catch for 5 yards