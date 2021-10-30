FINAL: Auburn 31, Ole Miss 20

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 18 Auburn's game against No. 10 Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Ole Miss threw an incompletion on 4th down at the AU 18-yard line and Auburn took over and drove down the field to run out the clock.

** Ole Miss drove to the AU 14-yard line but Jaylin Simpson intercepted Matt Corral in the end zone to stop the drive with 9:01 left in the 4th quarter. AU drove to midfield before Kobe Hudson fumbled on the OM 47-yard line.

** Auburn increased its lead to 31-20 on a 28-yard FG by Anders Carlson with 10:52 left in the 4th quarter.

** Ole Miss drove 42 yards for a 49-yard FG to cut AU's lead to 28-20 with 6:31 left in the 3rd quarter. The Rebels drove deep into AU territory again but the defense came up with a 4th-down stop at its own 13-yard line.

** Auburn forced a 2nd consecutive 3-and-out on Ole Miss 2nd drive of the 2nd half but Demetris Robertson muffed the punt and OM recovered on the AU 29-yard line. AU's defense stopped OM on 4th down at the 20 to give the ball back to the offense.

** After forcing a 3-and-out on Ole Miss' opening drive of the 2nd half, Auburn drove 46 yards but Anders Carlson missed a 43-yard FG.

** Bo Nix led AU on a 69-yard drive to close to 1st half connecting with Jarquez Hunter on a 9-yard TD pass and a 28-17 lead.

** AU had a 77-yard drive as Bo Nix scored his 2nd rushing TD of the game to give the Tigers a 21-10 lead with 6:20 left in the 1st half. OM answered with a 75-yard TD drive to cut the lead to 21-17 with 2:42 left in half.

** Ole Miss QB Matt Corral was injured at the end of the 1st quarter and carted to the dressing room. He returned in the 2nd quarter to help Ole Miss on an 88-yard TD drive to cut AU's lead to 14-10.

** Auburn scored touchdowns on its opening two drives of the game to take a 14-3 lead in the 1st quarter. Bo Nix scored on a 9-yard run and Tank Bigsby went over the top for a 1-yard TD.

** Ole Miss had a 61-yard opening drive that ended with a 31-yard FG.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 483, OM 464; Pass yards: AU 276, OM 307; Rush yards: AU 207, OM 157; Penalties: AU 6-40, OM 7-57; First downs: AU 30, OM 26; Third downs: AU 4-11, OM 6-15; Turnovers: AU 2, OM 1; Sacks: AU 3, OM 2.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 22 of 30 for 276 yards and 1 TD, 8 carries for 30 yards and 2 TDs

Tank Bigsby 23 carries for 140 yards and 1 TD, 2 catches for 10 yards

Jarquez Hunter 12 carries for 38 yards, 1 catch for 9 yard and 1 TD

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for 3 yards, 2 catches for 23 yards

Ze'Vian Capers 1 catch for 13 yards

Kobe Hudson 6 catches for 79 yards

Luke Deal 2 catches for 18 yards

Demetris Robertson 3 catches for 55 yards

Shedrick Jackson 3 catches for 33 yards

Tyler Fromm 1 catch for 31 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 5 yards