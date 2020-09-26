AuburnSports - FINAL: Auburn 29, Kentucky 13

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 8 Auburn's game against No. 23 Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Kentucky drove 92 yards on its opening possession to take a 7-0 lead on a 35-yard touchdown run by Kavosiey Smoke, a Wetumpka, Ala., native. Auburn answered with a 7-play, 70-yard drive as D.J. Williams powered in from the 1-yard line. Grant Loy connected with John Samuel Shenker for the 2-point conversion to put the Tigers up 8-7. The Wildcats started the game 5 of 5 on 3rd down before AU's defense came up with a stop on its own 39 to end the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

UK went for it on 4th and 3 to open the quarter but Christian Tutt broke up a pass for an AU stop. AU drove down to the UK 16-yard line but D.J. Williams was stopped for no gain on a 4th and 1. After an exchange of punts, UK drove down to AU's 1-yard line but Roger McCreary intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned in 100 yards for a touchdown. The play was overturned on review due to a targeting penalty against Derick Hall, who was ejected.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn's defense held UK to 1 total yard on its first two possessions. AU went up 15-7 on an 11-yard TD pass from Bo Nix to Seth Williams to cap a 9-play, 76-yard drive. UK answered with a 73-yard TD drive but the 2-point conversion failed.

FOURTH QUARTER

Jamien Sherwood forced a fumble and recovered it on the UK 23-yard line. Five plays later, Nix connected with Williams for a 4-yard TD pass to give AU a 22-13 lead. UK attempted a fake punt on its next possession but Jordyn Peters stopped the runner short at the UK 27-yard line. Two plays later, Nix found Eli Stove for a 21-yard TD pass and a commanding 29-13 AU lead. McCreary forced a fumble and Owen Pappoe recovered it deep in AU territory late in the game.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 324, UK 384; Pass yards: AU 233, UK 239; Rush yards: AU 91, UK 145; Penalties: AU 7-55 UK 4-40; First downs: AU 16, UK 21; Third downs: AU 4-10, UK 12-19; Turnovers: AU 0, UK 3; Sacks: AU 2, UK 1.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 16 of 27 for 233 yards with 3 TD, 5 carries for 34 yards

Shaun Shivers 6 carries for 29 yards

D.J. Williams 8 carries for 21 yard and 1 TD, 1 catch for 7 yards

Tank Bigsby 6 carries for 15 yards

Eli Stove 4 catches for 55 yards and 1 TD, 1 carry for 7 yards

Anthony Schwartz 3 catches for 40 yards

Seth Williams 6 catches for 112 yards and 2 TD

Ze'Vian Capers 1 catch for 17 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 2 yards