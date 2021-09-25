2Q: Georgia State 17, Auburn 9

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 23 Auburn's game against Georgia State at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** GSU took a 10-6 lead early in the 2nd quarter as Darren Grainger found a wide open Jamari Thrash for a 12-yard touchdown to complete a 75-yard drive. AU cut it to 10-9, settling for another Anders Carlson FG in the red zone.

** AU's offense finally got going on its third drive going 65 yards in 10 plays but sputtering inside the 10-yard line Carlson made a 23-yard FG. Shaun Shivers had a 26-yard run to set the Tigers up in scoring position.

** GSU struck first with a 33-yard FG following a 57-yard run by Tucker Gregg. Nehemiah Pritchett returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards and Carlson tied it up with a 41-yard field goal.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 153, GSU 207; Pass yards: AU 65, GSU 68; Rush yards: AU 88, GSU 139; Penalties: AU 3-35, GSU 1-5; First downs: AU 6, GSU 11; Third downs: AU 3-7, GSU 3-6; Turnovers: AU 0, GSU 0; Sacks: AU 0, GSU 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 7 of 14 for 65 yards, 1 carry for 1 yard

Tank Bigsby 7 carries for 30 yards, 1 catch for 5 yards

Shaun Shivers 2 carries for 29 yards, 1 catch for 3 yards

Jarquez Hunter 2 carries for 28 yards, 2 catches for 6 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catches for 7 yards

Kobe Hudson 1 catch for 28 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 1 catch for 16 yards