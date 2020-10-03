AuburnSports - FINAL: Georgia 27, Auburn 6

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 7 Auburn's game against No. 4 Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting on punt coverage early in the first quarter and was replaced by Jordyn Peters at safety. Georgia used a short field to drive 43 yards on 10 plays as Zamir White scored on a 1-yard run. After AU's second 3-and-out, UGA drove 59 yards for a field goal and a 10-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

UGA opened the quarter with an 84-yard touchdown drive and a 17-0 lead. AU's first four possessions of the game resulted in one first down and three 3-and-outs. UGA marched another 72 yards for a touchdown and a 24-0 lead. AU finally got it going on offense with a 65-yard drive as Anders Carlson hit a 20-yard field goal.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn opened the second half with a 54-yard drive as Carlson made a 45-yard FG to cut UGA's lead to 24-6. UGA answered with a 67-yard drive and a 35-yard FG to make it 27-6. AU answered with a 49-yard drive but Bo Nix threw an interception on 4th and 12 at the UGA 30-yard line, his first INT in 251 attempts.

FOURTH QUARTER

Georgia missed a 43-yard FG midway through the fourth quarter.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 216, UGA 415; Pass yards: AU 177, UGA 240; Rush yards: AU 39, UGA 175; Penalties: AU 7-46 UGA 8-59; First downs: AU 15, UGA 23; Third downs: AU 7-16, UGA 8-13; Turnovers: AU 1, UGA 0; Sacks: AU 1, UGA 3.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 21 of 41 for 177 yards with 1 INT, 11 carries for 8 yards

Tank Bigsby 8 carries for 31 yards, 7 receptions for 68 yards

D.J. Williams 1 catch for -4 yards

Anthony Schwartz 8 receptions for 57 yards, 1 carry for -4 yards

J.J. Pegues 1 catch for 4 yards, 2 carries for 4 yards

Seth Williams 3 catches for 34 yards

Kobe Hudson 1 catch for 18 yards