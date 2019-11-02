AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 11 Auburn's game against Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn's defense stopped Ole Miss on 4th down as K.J. Britt broke up a pass. The offense drove into Rebel territory but Anders Carlson missed a 42-yard field goal. A 50-yard pass from Bo Nix to Anthony Schwartz set up AU in OM territory, but the drive stalled and Carlson missed a 49-yard FG. Auburn again drove into OM territory but Nix fumbled the ball on the 38-yard line.

SECOND QUARTER

Coming soon

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 160, OM 62; Pass yards: AU 129, OM 23; Rush yards: AU 31 OM 39; Penalties: AU 1-15 OM 0-0; First downs: AU 8, OM 4; Third downs: AU 1-3, OM 1-5; Turnovers: AU 1, OM 0; Sacks: AU 0, OM 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 10 of 14 for 129 yards, 2 carries for -2 yards

Kam Martin 4 carries for 22 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for 1 yard

D.J. Williams 1 carries for 6 yards

Jay Jay Wilson 1 catch for 15 yards

Anthony Schwartz 4 catches for 65 yards, 1 carry for 4 yards

Eli Stove 3 catches for 33 yards

Seth Williams 1 catch for 9 yards

Will Hastings 1 catch for 6 yards