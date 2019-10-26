BATON ROUGE | Summary and statistics from No. 9 Auburn's game against No. 2 LSU at Tiger Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Both teams exchanged punts to open the game with a holding call setting up AU at its own 46-yard line for its second drive. AU drove 42 yards on 14 plays as Anders Carlson made a 30-yard FG to give Auburn a 3-0 lead. LSU drove 41 yards but a sack by KJ Britt forced them to punt from their own 34.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 78, LSU 49; Pass yards: AU 47, LSU 35; Rush yards: AU 31, LSU 14; Penalties: AU 4-19, LSU 5-38; First downs: AU 6, LSU 4; Third downs: AU 3-6, LSU 2-4; Turnovers: AU 0, LSU 0; Sacks: AU 2, LSU 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 4 of 11 for 47 yards, 2 carries for 1 yard

DJ Williams 3 carries for 6 yards

Kam Martin 1 carry for 2 yards

Shaun Shivers 4 carries for 22 yards

Eli Stove 1 catch for 11 yards

Anthony Schwartz 1 catch for 18 yards

Seth Williams 1 catch for 10 yards