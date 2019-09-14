AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 8 Auburn's game against Kent State at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Kent State opened the game with a 17-play, 71-yard drive, culminating in a 21-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Auburn answered with a 8-play, 69-yard drive as JaTarvious Whitlow bulled in from the 3-yard line. The Tigers went 93 in seven plays on their next drive as Kam Martin ran it in from 35 yards out.

SECOND QUARTER

Kent State struck back quickly as Dustin Crum connected with Isaiah McCoy for a 53-yard TD pass to cut AU's lead to 14-10. AU made it 21-10 on a 7-play, 60-yard drive as Bo Nix scored on a 1-yard keeper. AU ended the half with a 12-play, 58-yard drive capped by a 45-yard field goal by Anders Carlson.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn opened the half with an 8-play, 69-yard drive as Whitlow ran it in from 16 yards out for a 31-10 lead. KSU misses a 39-yard FG, and AU struck quickly as Nix connected with Eli Stove on a 49-yard TD pass on a flea flicker.

FOURTH QUARTER

AU opened the quarter with a 37-yard FG by Carlson. Former Auburn QB Woody Barrett threw a 15-yard TD pass for KSU, but the two-point conversion failed. AU answered with a TD drive as Joey Gatewood ran it in from two yards out for a 48-16 lead. Gatewood added another 2-yard TD run to cap the scoring.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 633, KSU 321; Pass yards: AU 166, KSU 229; Rush yards: AU 467, KSU 92; Penalties: AU 6-59, KSU 5-53; First downs: AU 32, KSU 19; Third downs: AU 8-13, KSU 9-18; Turnovers: AU 0, KSU 0; Sacks: AU 5, KSU 2

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 12 of 16 for 161 yards and 1 TD, 7 carries for 21 yards and 1 TD

Joey Gatewood 1 of 1 for 5 yards, 12 carries for 102 yards and 2 TD

Cord Sandberg 1 carry for 4 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 17 carries for 135 yards and 2 TD

Kam Martin 7 carries for 71 yards and 1 TD

Shaun Shivers 12 carries for 102 yards

Malik Miller 2 carries for 13 yards

Harold Joiner 4 carries for 19 yards, 1 catch for 6 yards

Eli Stove 6 catches for 88 yards and 1 TD

Sal Cannella 1 catch for 27 yards

Jay Jay Wilson 3 catches for 21 yards

Anthony Schwartz 1 catch for 13 yards

Will Hastings 1 catch for 11 yards