GAINESVILLE | Summary and statistics from No. 7 Auburn's game against No. 10 Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

After a three-and-out from the Tigers, Gators QB Kyle Trask finds a streaking Freddie Swain for 63 yards and the score. FLORIDA 7, AUBURN 0 (13:12 1Q). Auburn begins with back-to-back three-and-outs. Boobee Whitlow is stuffed on third-and-1 by linebacker David Reese. After Trask hits Swain again for a big play into Auburn territory, Christian Tutt comes un-evaded for the strip sack. Auburn ball at UF's 40. Auburn doesn't get a first down, though. Anders Carlson connects from 48 yards out. FLORIDA 7, AUBURN 3 (7:11 1Q). On the following possession, Florida RB Dameon Pierce fumbles. Tyrone Truesdell recovers. Auburn has the ball at Florida's 44. Auburn goes 23 yards and picks up one first down after the fumble. Carlson connects from 39. FLORIDA 7, AUBURN 6 (3:01 1Q). Christian Tutt muffed a punt punt return with Florida taking over on the AU 17-yard line, but the Gators fumbled again, which was recovered by Derrick Brown and returned to the UF 35-yard line to end the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Bo Nix threw his first interception since the first half of the Oregon game, which was returned to the AU 33-yard line by Shawn Davis. UF scored two plays later on a 13-yard pass from Trask to Josh Hammond. UF tried a fake punt but walk-on Tanner Dean brought down Tommy Townsend for a loss at UF's 33-yard line. Nix made UF pay on the next play, connecting with Seth Williams for a 32-yard TD pass. Emory Jones came in for an injured Trask at QB and led UF on a 51-yard drive, which culminated in a 41-yard FG and a 17-13 lead. AU finished the half with 92 total yards, two first downs and 1 of 8 on third downs.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn went 3 and out on its first possession of the 2nd half, its sixth 3 and out of the game.

TEAM STATS



Total yards: AU 119, UF 223; Pass yards: AU 69, UF 189; Rush yards: AU 50, UF 34; Penalties: AU 5-43, UF 5-45; First downs: AU 3, UF 10; Third downs: AU 1-10, UF 3-11; Turnovers: AU 2, UF 3; Sacks: AU 2, UF 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 6 of 16 for 69 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT, 5 carries for 28 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 9 carries for 16 yards

Kam Martin 3 carries for 10 yards

Anthony Schwartz 1 carry for -4 yards

Will Hastings 1 catch for 13 yards

Eli Stove 2 catches for 14 yards

Seth Williams 2 catches for 30 yards and 1 TD

Sal Cannella 1 catch for 12 yards