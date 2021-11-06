FINAL: Texas A&M 20, Auburn 3

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 12 Auburn's game against No. 13 Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Texas A&M made a 37-yard FG to go up 20-3 with 3:15 left in the game.

** Bo Nix fumbled and Texas A&M returned it 24 yards for a TD. A 2-point conversion made is a 17-3 lead with 13:04 left.

** TAMU drove 68 yards for a 29-yard FG and 6-3 late in the 3rd quarter. TAMU made it 9-3 with a 47-yard FG with 13:40 left in the game.

** Anders Carlson missed a 33-yard FG early in the 3rd quarter as AU failed to capitalize on a 10-play, 56-yard drive.

** AU's last four drives of the 1st half netted six yards on 16 plays.

** TAMU drove to the AU 24-yard line late in the 1st half but missed a 42-yard FG.

** AU and TAMU combined for -10 yards on four consecutive drives in the 1st half.

** TAMU drove to AU's 4-yard line on its first possession but was forced to settle for a 21-yard FG. AU responded with a 60-yard drive but settled for a 32-yard FG.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 226, TAMU 409; Pass yards: AU 153, TAMU 192; Rush yards: AU 73, TAMU 217; Penalties: AU 5-35, TAMU 4-30; First downs: AU 17, TAMU 18; Third downs: AU 4-16, TAMU 3-13; Turnovers: AU 2, TAMU 1; Sacks: AU 0, TAMU 4.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 20 of 41 for 153 yards with 1 INT, 7 carries for -18 yards

Tank Bigsby 15 carries for 69 yards, 4 catches for 16 yards

Jarquez Hunter 4 carries for 14 yards

Shaun Shivers 3 carries for 8 yards, 6 catches for 40 yards

Demetris Robertson 1 catch for 10 yards

John Samuel Shenker 4 catches for 50 yards

Shedrick Jackson 2 catches for 8 yards

Ze'Vian Capers 1 catch for 6 yards

Luke Deal 1 catch for 15 yards

Kobe Hudson 1 catch for 8 yards