FINAL: Penn State 28, Auburn 20

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 22 Auburn's game against No. 10 Penn State at Beaver Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Trailing 28-20, Auburn drove to the 2-yard line with 3:00 left in game but a 4th-down pass from Bo Nix fell incomplete. AU got the ball back with 38 seconds left and drove to the PSU 26-yard line but a final pass attempt was incomplete.

** Penn State QB Sean Clifford finished 28 of 32 for 280 yards and two TD's. Auburn's defense had just one QB pressure and no sacks.

** Auburn's defense got another 4th-down stop at the end of the 3rd quarter and Anders Carlson made a 43-yard field goal to cap a 31-yard drive. PSU responded with a 75-yard TD drive and a 28-20 lead. Auburn LB Zakoby McClain was ejecting for targeting on the drive.

** Kobe Hudson fumbled on AU's first play of the third quarter and PSU scored four plays later to take a 21-10 lead. Hudson's fumble came on an attempted reverse pass. AU answered on its next drive going 75 yards on 15 plays to cut the lead to 21-17.

** Clifford was 16 of 20 for 168 yards and 2 TDs in the 1st half. AU recorded one QB pressure on the last PSU play of the half when he was hit and potentially injured by Zakoby McClain and threw an interception.

*** Penn State drove 88 yards on 6 plays to score the first touchdown of the game at the end of the 1st quarter. Auburn answered with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to go up 10-7. PSU took a 14-10 halftime lead on a 14-play, 91-yard drive.

** Auburn got a 4th-down stop on Penn State's first drive and turned it into a 45--yard Carlson field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 367, PSU 391; Pass yards: AU 185, PSU 302; Rush yards: AU 182, PSU 89; Penalties: AU 6-45, PSU 5-30; First downs: AU 23, PSU 23; Third downs: AU 9-17, PSU 4-10; Turnovers: AU 1, PSU 1; Sacks: AU 0, PSU 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 21 of 37 for 185 yards, 6 carries for 29 yards

Tank Bigsby 23 carries for 102 yards and 2 TD, 1 catches for 1 yards

Jarquez Hunter 9 carries for 63 yards, 2 catches for 10 yards

Demetris Robertson 5 catches for 23 yards

Kobe Hudson 4 catches for 66 yards, 1 carry for -10 yards

John Samuel Shenker 5 catches for 62 yards

Shedrick Jackson 2 catch for 6 yards

Ja'Varius Johnson 1 catch for 3 yards

Malcolm Johnson 1 catch for 14 yards