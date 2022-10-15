OXFORD | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 9 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** The game was delayed 40 minutes due to lightning in the area.

** The Rebels took a 48-34 lead on a 41-yard TD run by Quinshon Judkins with 6:26 left in the 4th quarter.

** Ole Miss went up 41-31 on a 42-yard FG but Anders Carlson answered with a 28-yard FG to make it 41-34 with 9:05 left in the 4th quarter but

** Auburn answered with an 11-yard TD run by Robby Ashford to cut the OM lead to 38-31.

** Ole Miss went up 31-24 on a 24-yard FG, and scored on a 6-yard TD run by Judkins after an onside klck to take a 38-24 lead midway through the 3rd quarter.

** Auburn scored on its opening possession of the 2nd half on a 50-yard TD run by Tank Bigsby.

** Keionte Scott had an interception and Carlson made a 42-yard FG to end the half with Ole Miss up 28-17.

** Ole Miss answered with a 60-yard drive as Jaxson Dart connected with Judkins for a 7-yard TD pass and a 28-14 lead.

** Auburn marched 76 yards in 8 plays as Bigsby scored on a 2-yard run to cut the OM lead to 21-14.

** A 46-yard pass from Ashford to Koy Moore led to an Ashford 2-yard TD run to cut the Ole Miss lead to 21-7.

** T.J. Finley was strip-sacked at the AU 22-yard line and Zach Evans scored on a 3-yard TD run five plays later.

** Ole Miss went up 14-0 in the 1st quarter on a 23-yard TD pass from Dart to Evans.

** Ashford threw an interception at the AU 46-yard line and two plays later, Dart connected with Dayton Wade on a 35-yard TD pass.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 441, OM 580; Pass yards: AU 140, OM 130; Rush yards: AU 301, OM 450; Penalties: AU 5-46, OM 6-50; First downs: AU 18, OM 29; Third downs: AU 5-14, OM 12-19; Turnovers: AU 3, OM 1; Sacks: AU 1, OM 3.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Robby Ashford 8 of 17 for 140 yards with 2 INT, 15 carries for 35 yards and 2 TD

T.J. Finley 1 carry for -6 yards

Tank Bigsby 19 carries for 129 yards and 2 TD

Jarquez Hunter 10 carries for 80 yards, 1 catch for 6 yards

Damari Alston 2 carries for 14 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 5 yards

Koy Moore 1 catch for 46 yards

Omari Kelly 1 catch for 19 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 2 catches for 10 yards

Jay Fair 1 catch for 23 yards

Luke Deal 1 catch for 32 yards