AuburnSports - 2Q: Auburn 3, Mississippi State 0

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn took its second possession and drove 40 yards in 15 plays as Anders Carlson made a 27-yard FG. AU's defense held Mississippi State to three total yards on its first two drives.

SECOND QUARTER

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 94, MSU 35; Pass yards: AU 49, MSU 31; Rush yards: AU 45, MSU 4; Penalties: AU 2-20, MSU 2-30; First downs: AU 8, MSU 2; Third downs: AU 1-5, MSU 0-2; Turnovers: AU 0, TAMU 0; Sacks: AU 1, MSU 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 7 of 14 for 49 yards, 4 carries for 13 yards

Tank Bigsby 5 carries for 29 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carries for 3 yards

Anthony Schwartz 4 catches for 32 yards

Eli Stove 3 catches for 17 yards