2Q: LSU 7, Auburn 0
AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 22 Auburn's game against LSU at Tiger Stadium.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
** LSU took its opening possession 91 yards as Kayshon Boutte caught three passes on the drive including a 55-yarder and a 31-yard touchdown.
** Auburn hasn't on in Baton Rouge since 1999.
TEAM STATS
Total yards: AU 68, LSU 101; Pass yards: AU 46, LSU 122; Rush yards: AU 22, LSU -21; Penalties: AU 2-20, LSU 2-15; First downs: AU 4, LSU 3; Third downs: AU 3-5, LSU 1-1; Turnovers: AU 0, LSU 0; Sacks: AU 0, LSU 0.
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Bo Nix 4 of 8 for 46 yards, 4 carries for 19 yards
Tank Bigsby 4 carries for 3 yards
Demetris Robertson 2 catches for 30 yards
Tyler Fromm 2 catches for 16 yards