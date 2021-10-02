2Q: LSU 7, Auburn 0

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 22 Auburn's game against LSU at Tiger Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** LSU took its opening possession 91 yards as Kayshon Boutte caught three passes on the drive including a 55-yarder and a 31-yard touchdown.

** Auburn hasn't on in Baton Rouge since 1999.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 68, LSU 101; Pass yards: AU 46, LSU 122; Rush yards: AU 22, LSU -21; Penalties: AU 2-20, LSU 2-15; First downs: AU 4, LSU 3; Third downs: AU 3-5, LSU 1-1; Turnovers: AU 0, LSU 0; Sacks: AU 0, LSU 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 4 of 8 for 46 yards, 4 carries for 19 yards

Tank Bigsby 4 carries for 3 yards

Demetris Robertson 2 catches for 30 yards

Tyler Fromm 2 catches for 16 yards