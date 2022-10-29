AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Arkansas added a late FG and AU a late TD on a 1 yard TD run by Jarquez Hunter to make the final score 41-27.

** Camden Brown caught a 9-yard TD pass from Robby Ashford to cut Arkansas' lead to 38-20 late in the 4th quarter.

** A 76-yard run by Raheim Sanders set up another Arkansas TD and a 31-13 lead at the end of the 3rd quarter, and made it 38-13 midway through the 4th quarter on an 84-yard drive.

** Arkansas drove 64 yards on its first possession of the 2nd half to take a 24-13 lead on an 11-yard TD pass by KJ Jefferson.

** Auburn drove inside the Arkansas 30-yard line to open the 2nd half, but a sack and then blocked 52-yard FG ended the threat.

** Auburn found the end zone late in the 2nd quarter on a 41-yard TD run by Tank Bigsby. A Jefferson 56-yard pass set up a 27-yard FG and a 17-10 Arkansas lead, but a late drive by AU cut it to 17-13 at the half on a 24-yard FG by Anders Carlson..

** The Arkansas offense got rolling on its third drive going 75 yards in 8 plays for a TD and 7-3 lead. The Hawgs made it 14-3 on their next possession as Jefferson ran in from 13 yards, his second rushing TD of the game.

** Carlson missed a 46-yard FG on Auburn's opening drive following a TFL and sack. He made a 46-yarder on AU's second drive that came after a fumble recovery by Derick Hall at midfield.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 468, ARK 520; Pass yards: AU 285, ARK 234; Rush yards: AU 183, ARK 286 Penalties: AU 6-50, ARK 9-48; First downs: AU 20, ARK 23; Third downs: AU 11-19, ARK 8-14; Turnovers: AU 0, ARK 1; Sacks: AU 3, ARK 3.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Robby Ashford 24 of 33 for 285 yards and 1 TD, 19 carries for 87 yards

Tank Bigsby 11 carries for 63 yards and 1 TD, 6 catches for 37 yards

Damari Alston 2 carries for 15 yards

Jarquez Hunter 6 carries for 18 yards and 1 TD, 4 catches for 12 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 3 catches for 64 yards

Shedrick Jackson 2 catches for 29 yards

Camden Brown 4 catches for 83 yards and 1 TD

John Samuel Shenker 2 catches for 24 yards

Dazalin Worsham 1 catch for 8 yards

Koy Moore 2 catches for 28 yards