AUBURN — Horace Spencer said Bruce Pearl was as one would expect him to be after a sloppy 76-62 exhibition victory over Lincoln Memorial.

"Well, you know how Bruce is, he's constantly coaching," Spencer said. "After the game, he felt like we slacked off a little bit on defense. He wanted us to pick it up a little bit. Our conditioning's not where it's supposed to be at. So, he expects more of us."

Pearl didn't keep those sentiments in the locker room.

Yes, Auburn won the game by 14 points against a heralded Division-II foe. The Tigers were led by a 22-point effort from point guard Jared Harper. Sophomore forward Chuma Okeke filled the stat sheet, as well, with an 11-point, 11-board, 5-assist performance.

But, on the whole, Pearl kept referring back to the same root issue — conditioning.

"It was quite an exhibition. I'm disappointed in how we played, didn't play well," Pearl said. "The three things I felt really good about coming out of our [Georgia Tech closed] scrimmage last weekend is I felt we played with great effort. I thought we played really unselfishly and made the extra pass. I thought we had a really good understanding of what we were trying to do. Tonight, we didn't."

Auburn struggled from long range in the game, shooting 6-for-26 from 3-point range. Harper (2-for-5) and Bryce Brown (2-for-6) accounted for most of the Tigers' long-range success.

Most of Auburn's offensive success came in the paint, as Pearl expected, with Spencer and McLemore presenting a considerable size mismatch against undersized Lincoln Memorial. Those two combined for 27 points and 14 rebounds on 11-for-15 shooting.

Danjel Purifoy, who was eligible for the exhibition but won't be again until Dec. 15 against UAB, made his first public appearance in an Auburn jersey in a while. He continued to shake off some of the rust Pearl expected to see, but his Tigers teammates were glad to see him back out there on the floor.

"Oh, it was great, just having him out there being able to compete with us," Harper said. "He's worked hard this whole summer to get ready to play. He spent a whole year where he wasn't playing, so it'll take him a little time to adjust. He was definitely excited being able to play again."

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Auburn point guard Jared Harper — 22 points, 50 percent from the floor, 40 percent from 3-point range, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover. (Honorable mention: Chuma Okeke, the stat stuffer).

STAT OF THE GAME: The Tigers shot 6-for-26 from 3-point range, only 23.1 percent.

PLAY OF THE GAME: With 1:33 to play, all five Auburn players touched the ball. Judging by Bruce Pearl's reaction, it was his favorite offensive possession of the game. Harper drove and kicked to Purifoy in the corner. Purifoy slashed and dished to Spencer in the short corner. He swung it to Bryce Brown who swung it to Chuma Okeke who swung it to Harper. Harper hit the 3-pointer to reach 22 points on the night.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Bruce Pearl on Chuma Okeke coming into his own physically — "He's going to have to play a little bit more physical to be a grizzly bear, but right now, at least he's not a panda bear."

