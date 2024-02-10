Auburn falls to 19-5 overall and 8-3 in the SEC with its 15th consecutive loss at UF. AU hasn’t won in Gainesville since 1996.

Florida dominated from the start, blowing out the 12th-ranked Tigers 81-65 at the O’Connell Center.

“This is one of the hardest places to win in the league,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “They’re probably not going to lose at home again. I would have liked to have played better, had it be competitive. It wasn’t.”

It’s AU’s worst loss of the season and worst since an 81-64 defeat to Miami in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Gators opened the game making 4 of their first 5 shots and then added a 10-0 run to lead 26-9 midway through the first half. UF led 42-26 at the breaK after shooting 48.5 percent from the floor.

UF led by as many as 29 in the second half, scoring 16 points off 15 AU turnovers. UF shot 40.3 percent from the floor for the game and made 7 of 21 3-pointers.

Auburn shot 42.1 percent from the floor including 3 of 17 from beyond the arc.

“They were more physical. They didn’t turn the ball over,” said Pearl. “You know that defensively we weren’t as effective when we only have one steal. What we were doing defensively did not disrupt them.”

Johni Broome led AU with 14 points along with seven rebounds. K.D. Johnson had 12 points off the bench while Chaney Johnson added nine points and 10 rebounds and Denver Jones 10 points on 3 of 6 shooting.

Auburn hosts No. 15 South Carolina Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network