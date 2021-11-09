 AuburnSports - Future Tiger Tracker: Fair sets school record
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-09 10:18:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Future Tiger Tracker: Fair sets school record

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@calebjsports

Several future Tigers are coming up big for their teams in their respective playoff games, while others are setting school records.

Here's this week's Future Tiger Tracker:

Jay Fair now holds Rockwall-Heath High School's career receiving touchdown record.
Jay Fair now holds Rockwall-Heath High School's career receiving touchdown record. (Rivals.com)

Jay Fair — WR

Although he only had one reception in Rockwall-Heath's 56-13 win over Skyline, it may have been the most meaningful one of his career.

Fair's catch was a 53-yard touchdown reception, the 22nd of his high school career. It set the school record for most career touchdown receptions on a night where Rockwall-Heath also clinched as outright district champions.

Damari Alston — RB

Alston posted a triple-digit rushing performance for the eighth consecutive week with his 138 yards rushing against Creekside last week. He had 22 carries, with his longest one going for 81 yards.

In every game for Woodward Academy this season, the running back has recorded at least one touchdown and that was no different last week. With his two touchdowns in the 21-14 victory, it marked his seventh consecutive game with multiple touchdowns.

Micah Riley-Ducker — WR

Bellevue West is still alive in the Nebraska Class A Playoffs following its 52-20 stomping of Grand Island. In the win, Riley-Ducker had three receptions for 64 yards.

It included this play, where the 6-foot-6 tight end introduced the defender to the turf via a powerful stiff arm:

Tre Donaldson — ATH

If the ball was in his hands, Donaldson was dangerous in a 35-6 win over Suwannee. At quarterback, Donaldson went 6-for-13 for 132 yards passing and a touchdown.

On the ground, he had four carries for 58 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also had one punt return for 46 yards to add to the damage.

Oh, and he did this:

Eston Harris — OL

Harris was back to pushing opposing players around in Auburn High's 39-3 victory over Baker in the first round of the Alabama 7A State Playoffs on Friday.

He posted a 95% pass-block efficiency rating and had 14 knockdowns.

Alex McPherson — K

Although Fort Payne suffered a loss in the first round of the Alabama 6A State Playoffs, McPherson was perfect in field goal attempts.

The No. 1 kicker in the nation went 2-for-2, hitting field goals from 23 yards and 49 yards.

He also made a 67-yard field goal in practice in last week's practice.

Caden Story — DE

Lanett had a shutout win against Geneva County in the first round of the Alabama 4A State Playoffs. Story recorded five tackles in the 18-0 victory.

Powell Gordon — LB

Once again Gordon was in multiple categories on the stat sheet. Gordon recorded five tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and 2.5 sacks on Friday night.

Kobi Albert — WR/S

Fairfield Prep lost 30-28 in the first round of the playoffs.

But Albert finished the game with eight receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Bye week: Holden Geriner — QB

No stats yet: Omari Kelly — WR, Drew Bobo — OL, Caleb Wooden — S

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}