Then Kim went down, too, heading to the injury tent in the second quarter and not returning, so it was redshirt freshman Jalil Irvin playing snaps with the starters.

But it wasn’t just late in the Tigers’ 52-0 win over the Bulldogs that they deployed some differing lineups along the front five. Kaleb Kim, who lost the starting center job three weeks ago, started at right guard. Head coach Gus Malzahn said Mike Horton, the regular No. 1 at that spot, was banged up last week but is expected to be “fine” for the Iron Bowl next Saturday.

“Jalil is doing really well,” starting center Nick Brahms said. “He is playing two different spots: center and guard. That’s really hard to do as a redshirt freshman and so I think he stepped up to the challenge. I think he did a really good job today.”



Tigers offensive line coach J.B. Grimes moved Irvin from center to guard in the offseason. Irvin tackled the challenge and said he and Grimes put an emphasis on his technique to properly learn the new position.

When the starters went out and with Kim hurt, Irvin slid over to center with Alec Jackson at left tackle, Tashawn Manning at right guard, Bailey Sharp at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle.

Brahms, a sophomore, watched from the sideline, assessing the performances of some Tigers that could possibly play alongside him in the starting lineup next year.

“I’m looking forward to playing with those guys,” Brahms said. “They’re super talented and next year is going to be a fun one.”

Auburn loses six seniors — four starters and two backups — heading into next year, but the 2020 season’s offensive line won’t be new to Grimes’ system.

“I think we'll be fine next year,” Irvin said. “I mean, people like me, Brodarious, Tashawn, Nick — we've all been in that room. We know how Coach Grimes is, so we've just to keep the standard of what the six seniors left us and keep raising the bar every year.”

It’s assumed Brahms will reprise his role at center, but with varying degrees of health and experience otherwise, the position battles at the other four spots along the front five are expected to be heated.

“I'm determined,” Irvin said of winning a starting job next year. “I'm going to go out there and give my best effort, and whatever happens happens."

------