Fromm: ‘It was just a high that I can't explain’

AUBURN | Going into Saturday night, Tyler Fromm hadn’t had a catch in his three years at Auburn. That changed in a big way at Tiger Stadium as Fromm registered three catches and was on the receiving end of one of the best plays of the first five weeks of the college football season. Fromm still can’t quite believe how it all went down.

Fromm (middle) celebrates his touchdown with Demetris Robertson and Luke Deal. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

“Golly, I didn't think I was going to ever get my first touchdown here in Death Valley. Night game. It just means a lot to me,” said Fromm. “Honestly, at this point, I don't even remember me catching it. I don't remember me celebrating it. It was just a high that I can't explain.” Trailing 13-0 late in the second quarter and facing a 4th and 2 at LSU’s 24-yard line, quarterback Bo Nix takes the snap under center, rolls to his right, comes under pressure from two LSU defenders and reverses field as he avoids diving tackles, races back to his left avoiding a third defender, slips another tackle on the left sideline and then fires a bullet into the left corner of the end zone as he’s falling down between three defenders. It looks like Nix has overthrown receiver Shedrick Jackson, who raises his arms just as Fromm runs into the frame and catches the ball in stride heading right toward AU’s band in the corner of the end zone. The T.V. broadcast immediately switches to an LSU fan in a surrender cobra pose with an astonished look on his face.

“To be honest, we didn't draw it up like that at all,” said Fromm. “It's just one of those where it kind of got busted. I saw him roll out the other way, so I just figured, heck, might as well just start running. And golly, what an effort by him, though. I turned around and I saw him spinning around like three times, and I was just like, 'There's no way he's going to come out of this.' And sure enough, he comes out of it. And that's just when the ball was coming my way.” Fromm finished the game with three catches for 40 yards as Auburn rallied to beat LSU 24-19 and win in Baton Rouge for the first time in 22 years. “This win is just all about us,” said Fromm. “We knew that we were coming down to Death Valley and historically weren't going to win it, but it just means a lot to us to finally break that streak. At the end of the day, it was all about us just playing hard and finishing." No. 22 Auburn hosts No. 2 Georgia next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.