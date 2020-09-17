AuburnSports - Freshmen TEs are ‘two special human beings’

“Their maturity level at this age, it's impressive,” said junior tight end John Samuel Shenker. “Normally guys that come in, they're a little lackadaisical. But these guys put their head down and got to work really fast. Oh yeah, every day, they do something where you're like, 'Normal freshmen don't do that.' You'll see that in the coming weeks when we start playing. They're two special human beings. Can't wait to watch them play.”

AUBURN | Just a few days into fall camp, Brandon Frazier made a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone. Just a few days ago, J.J. Pegues didn’t buckle from a big 1-on-1 collision with All-SEC linebacker K.J. Britt.

Frazier is already one of Auburn’s biggest skill players at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds.

“Yeah, that’s a big ol’ dude right there, too. He’s just so tall. He’s got the prototypical NFL tight end stature, for sure,” Shenker said. “He’s very athletic, a hard-worker, and just as a freshman it’s hard to come in as a freshman, not an early enrollee, especially with all this going on to play, but he’s proven himself. He’s another guy that will definitely help us this year. He’s been great to work with. He’s an unbelievable person, great attitude every day. He’s going to be a force in the future, that’s for sure.”

At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Pegues also has unusual size for an offensive skill player. He can line up at tight end, H-back or even Wildcat quarterback.

“He's a different breed, for sure,” Shenker said. “When he came in, everybody, 'Oh gosh, he's got to lose weight, he's got to do this to play.' But, I mean, it's not a loose 300 pounds. It's a solid 300. He's super athletic. He runs routes just like everybody else. It looks natural. He's definitely different, but he's great to have on our team because he can do so many different things with his body size and whatnot. So it's a great addition to this offense, for sure.”

No. 8 Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.