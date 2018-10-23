“What stood out to me also is that there was a bunch of young guys who made plays today. A bunch of guys offensively that made plays,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn following a 31-16 win over the Rebels.

The Tigers had 484 yards from scrimmage against Ole Miss Saturday and freshmen accounted for more than 75 percent including a career-best performance by running back JaTarvious Whitlow.

AUBURN | Auburn is getting younger and better on offense.

Whitlow, who has played through a series of injuries this season, had a career-high 170 yards rushing on 19 carries. He added four receptions for 38 yards and his first-career touchdown catch.

And all that production came before Whitlow had to leave the game with a lower leg injury before the end of the third quarter.

“I'm proud of Boobee, man. He did some things really well,” junior offensive guard Marquel Harrell said. “I know he's fighting through injuries, but it's Week 8 in the SEC, and eventually your body's going to start failing, but I'm proud of the way he responded. He did all he can do.”

Three other freshmen skill players made strong contributions in Seth Williams, who caught two passes for 83 yards including a career-long 62-yarder, Anthony Schwartz, who caught two passes for 16 yards, had a 16-yard run and recovered a Whitlow fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, and Shaun Shivers, who had 10 carries for 45 yards.

“I definitely think Seth is a huge playmaker for us,” quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. “We’ve kind of learned his strengths throughout the year. He’s a freak. He’s going to be really, really good here. So I’m going to try to get him the ball and let him do his thing.”

Whitlow is a redshirt freshman while Williams, Schwartz and Shivers are true freshmen. The four combined for 368 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns at Ole Miss.

Schwartz’s 76-yard catch against Tennessee and a 57-yard catch against Alabama State, along with Williams’ 62-yarder against the Rebels are Auburn’s three longest plays of the season on offense.

Shivers’ 10 carries were more than his previous four games combined and are a sign he could have a bigger role in the final four games of the regular season.

“He's a speed guy, capable of turning a short one into a long one and he's been practicing extremely well and anytime you put the ball in a speed guy's hands, they've got a chance to take it to the house. So, he's earned that right,” Malzahn said.

Auburn hosts No. 16 Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium Nov. 3.