Freshmen pave way on Day 1 of NCAAs

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

Auburn currently sits in second place on day one of the Baton Rouge Regional in the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Tournament, shooting -3 and trailing Virginia by five strokes.

The two freshmen, Jackson Koivun and Josiah Gilbert, led the way for the No. 1 Tigers. Koivun, coming off the SEC Individual title and being named both SEC Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, shot a 34 (-2) on the front with birdies on the second and seventh holes. A bogey on No. 13 brought him back to -1 for the day before he birdied No. 15 to help him finish with a 70 (-2).

Gilbert started hot, firing birdies on No. 3 and No. 5 before putting an eagle on the board on the sixth hole. Gilbert shot 32-38 to finish with a 70 (-2) on the day.

Carson Bacha shot a 72 (E), while J.M. Butler finished with a 73 (+1) and Brendan Valdes with a 74 (+2).

The top five teams from each regional advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif., held May 24-29.

LEADERBOARD

1. Virginia - 280 (-8)

2. Auburn - 285 (-3)

T3. Ohio State - 289 (+1)

T3. Houston - 289 (+1)

5. Duke - 291 (+3)

T6. Texas Tech - 292 (+4)

T6. Oregon - 292 (+4)

8. South Carolina - 293 (+5)

9. Lipscomb - 294 (+6)

10. LSU - 295 (+7)

11. Louisville - 301 (+13)

12. Loyola Maryland - 310 (+22)

13. Yale - 320 (+32)

14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff - 322 (+34)

