Auburn currently sits in second place on day one of the Baton Rouge Regional in the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Tournament, shooting -3 and trailing Virginia by five strokes.

The two freshmen, Jackson Koivun and Josiah Gilbert, led the way for the No. 1 Tigers. Koivun, coming off the SEC Individual title and being named both SEC Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, shot a 34 (-2) on the front with birdies on the second and seventh holes. A bogey on No. 13 brought him back to -1 for the day before he birdied No. 15 to help him finish with a 70 (-2).

Gilbert started hot, firing birdies on No. 3 and No. 5 before putting an eagle on the board on the sixth hole. Gilbert shot 32-38 to finish with a 70 (-2) on the day.