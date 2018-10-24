AUBURN | Two true freshmen starting for the first time in the secondary against the SEC’s top passing offense? That’s not usually a recipe for success. But it worked just fine for Auburn at Ole Miss Saturday. Starting their first-career games, cornerback Christian Tutt and safety Smoke Monday helped hold the conference’s No. 2 scoring offense to just 16 points on their home field.

Tutt had his first-career interception against Southern Miss. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

“They did a good job,” said junior Jeremiah Dinson, who watched the first half on an iPad in the locker room after being called for targeting a week earlier. “Tutt did a good job, (Jamien) Sherwood and Smoke, they did a good job when I was out and they stood up to the challenge. Like I said, the guys over there, the receivers over there, they’re real deal receivers.” Dinson was able to return to his starting safety position for the second half, but starting cornerback Jamel Dean didn’t make the trip to Oxford due to an injury. With Dean out, Tutt moved into the starting lineup at nickel while Javaris Davis started at corner. Tutt, Monday and Sherwood, who all enrolled in January after graduating high school early, faced an Ole Miss receiving corps that included All-American receiver A.J. Brown, who is projected as a first-round pick in next spring’s NFL Draft. If there were any extra nerves for the trio of freshmen, they didn’t show it. “I felt confident,” Monday said. “The team had confidence in me and I just knew I had to go in and do my job. The team, really, is all, I couldn’t do it without them. They teach me a lot of things and I just play off them and get better.” “It was very fun getting out there and competing against some top guys going in the draft,” Tutt said. “It was very fun for me, coming from my standpoint, and from Smoke and them, it was very fun for them too.”