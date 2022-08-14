Freshmen DB's ready to contribute

“J.D. is a guy that we expected to come in and help us out early,” Etheridge said. “Putting him in a lot of different situations, just to make sure his game grows from a football IQ standpoint… He's probably one of the hardest-working guys in the room, just in terms of what he's able to do. Obviously, he's talented. But now it's about him being a freshman coming in and knowing the football, knowing the situation, knowing the offense and all the ways people are going to attack him."

Rhym’s talent is evident, so defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge is focusing on helping his football IQ grow as he competes for the nickel position.

The Tigers signed five defensive backs in its 2022 class with three of them - J.D. Rhym, Austin Ausberry and Caleb Wooden - coming straight from high school.

Ausberry is in the same boat as Rhym when it comes to figuring out the transition from high school to college. At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, he is described as a “physical freak” and coaches are trying to figure out where he fits best on the field.

“Austin is really good,” Etheridge said. “He's probably the most ripped-up guy in the secondary. But, again, he's coming from high school and is trying to make the adjustment and figure everything out… We've bounced him around from safety to nickel to corner. So, really just trying to get him in position to settle in… We're going to have to rely on him at some point in the season with his size and what he's able to do.”

Cayden Bridges was at Auburn last season and appeared in three games, but redshirted making 2022 his actual freshman season.

During camp, Bridges has flashed the upside to be an “elite guy” and is someone that is being “counted on to step up.”

“He has a lot of talent,” Etheridge said. “He's one of the most athletic guys out there with his size and speed. Very smart kid. It's just about understanding the urgency, understanding the maturity of what it takes in this game. But he's been very impressive this whole camp, getting his hands on the ball and doing things that can help us in the secondary.”