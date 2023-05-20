Freshman with the senior sendoff
AUBURN | Leave it to Ike Irish to send off Auburn’s seniors with a win.
The freshman drove in two with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the 19th-ranked Tigers to a 9-7 win over Missouri on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.
“That is awesome, especially for Ike,” said veteran shortstop Cole Foster. “He’s showed up all year for us. He’s always come up clutch.”
Auburn ends the regular season 33-19-1 and 17-13 in the SEC with the sweep and eighth consecutive league win, the most since nine in 1995.
It’s AU’s 15th comeback win of the season.
Trailing 7-4, the Tigers batted around in the eighth scoring five runs on five hits, two walks, one error and one wild pitch.
Pinch-hitter Brody Wortham led off with a single, advanced to third on a double by Chris Stanfield and scored on an error by the left fielder. Foster followed with an RBI single and moved to third on a double by Cooper McMurray.
An intentional walk to Bryson Ware brought up Irish with the bases loaded and two outs. The left-hander drove a 3-2 pitch into the hole between third and shortstop for a two-RBI single.
“Not trying to do too much. He threw me a slider for a strike and then I just capitalized on a mistake pitch,” said Irish. “It felt like all game we were so close to breaking it open and it finally happened in the eighth. It was a whole lineup. It wasn’t two, three guys. It was everybody 1-9.”
Irish was 3 of 5 with a run scored and two RBI. Ware was 2 of 4 with one RBI and Nate LaRue 2 of 4 with a double, home run and one RBI.
Bobby Peirce was 1 of 3 with a run scored and his seventh outfield assists of the season when he threw a runner out at home from right field to end the third inning.
Auburn got a couple of sacrifice flies from Caden Green and Stanfield to plate two in the second, an RBI single from Ware in the third and a solo home run by LaRue to lead off the fourth.
Will Cannon (3-1) earned the win by closing out the game with 1.2 hitless innings, striking out one.
After giving up an RBI double to the first batter he faced in the fourth, Tanner Bauman retired 11 straight batters before a bunt single and 2-run home run chased him with one out in the eighth.
Bauman, who threw 2.0 innings Friday, allowed two runs on three hits in 3.2 innings, allowing Auburn to get to the latter innings with the game still in reach.
“I knew at some point the bats were going to come alive,” said Bauman. “So you just get out there and try to fill up the zone. Staying in the fight, that’s what we pride ourselves on and we did a great job of doing that today.”
AU starter Drew Nelson couldn’t get out of the first inning allowing three runs on one hit, one walk, two hit batters and a balk. John Armstrong got the final out of the first, Tommy Vail allowed a run in 2.0 innings and Cameron Keshock a run in 0.2 innings.
“That wasn’t clean as a whistle,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We had to go into four-wheel drive right out of the gate. It kind of felt like one of those days. To our guys’ credit, they were incredible.
“Back-to-back days for Bauman and Cannon. We were able to get to that part of the game without them running off and leaving us. They’re playing for their lives and were playing excellent.”
Auburn will be the No. 5 or 6 seed in the 2023 SEC Tournament and play a single-elimination game against Missouri or Georgia Tuesday.