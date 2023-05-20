“That is awesome, especially for Ike,” said veteran shortstop Cole Foster. “He’s showed up all year for us. He’s always come up clutch.”

The freshman drove in two with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the 19th-ranked Tigers to a 9-7 win over Missouri on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

Auburn ends the regular season 33-19-1 and 17-13 in the SEC with the sweep and eighth consecutive league win, the most since nine in 1995.

It’s AU’s 15th comeback win of the season.

Trailing 7-4, the Tigers batted around in the eighth scoring five runs on five hits, two walks, one error and one wild pitch.

Pinch-hitter Brody Wortham led off with a single, advanced to third on a double by Chris Stanfield and scored on an error by the left fielder. Foster followed with an RBI single and moved to third on a double by Cooper McMurray.

An intentional walk to Bryson Ware brought up Irish with the bases loaded and two outs. The left-hander drove a 3-2 pitch into the hole between third and shortstop for a two-RBI single.

“Not trying to do too much. He threw me a slider for a strike and then I just capitalized on a mistake pitch,” said Irish. “It felt like all game we were so close to breaking it open and it finally happened in the eighth. It was a whole lineup. It wasn’t two, three guys. It was everybody 1-9.”

Irish was 3 of 5 with a run scored and two RBI. Ware was 2 of 4 with one RBI and Nate LaRue 2 of 4 with a double, home run and one RBI.

Bobby Peirce was 1 of 3 with a run scored and his seventh outfield assists of the season when he threw a runner out at home from right field to end the third inning.

Auburn got a couple of sacrifice flies from Caden Green and Stanfield to plate two in the second, an RBI single from Ware in the third and a solo home run by LaRue to lead off the fourth.