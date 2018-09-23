AUBURN — Auburn always had a strong feeling about its Class of 2018 wide receiver group.

Gus Malzahn and Chip Lindsey made that fact clear leading up to the season. The Class of 2018 quartet — Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams, Shedrick Jackson and Matthew Hill — had high expectations coming into the year. But sometimes in recruiting, as Lindsey puts it, you just never know until the prospects arrive on campus.

As they've proven through four weeks, the hype was warranted.

"It is a little bit of a surprise, but at the same time once we got them here on campus; we loved them in recruiting, but you never know until you get them here," Lindsey said. "Once we got them here they all showed flashes. One of the bright spots of our recruiting class was this receiving group. They all have a chance to be really good players and it’s showing. As the season goes they kind of don’t become freshmen anymore, they kind of graduate into having some experience. Four games in I’m probably not ready to say that completely, but I like the direction."

So far, the two brightest spots have been the speedy Anthony Schwartz and the physical Seth Williams.

Schwartz and his world-class track speed showed breakout potential against Alabama State. He caught a screen against Arkansas and almost took it the distance along the sideline. As a result of Nate Craig-Myers' departure, Williams earned his first start of the 2018 season.

Per Pro Football Focus, Williams and Jackson graded out as Auburn's two best run blockers with ratings of 88.1 and 89.8 respectively.

That performance has even surprised an already high-confidence group.

"Probably not [exepcting] as much [contribution] as we are now," Schwartz said. "I saw us coming in and having an impact because I know what we all can do, and I know whatever the coaches told us to do, we would do. We knew the coaches would need us for certain parts of the, game so we just came in and did what they wanted us to do."

All four continue to carve out their roles.

Schwartz has established himself as the jet sweep guy in the offense. Williams' physicality separates him from the rest of the wide receiving corps. Jackson hasn't had as many statistical flashes, but his run-blocking performance hasn't gone unnoticed by coaches.

The one who hasn't done a ton: Hill.

He put the ball on the ground against Alabama State, which takes a trust recovery period with this coaching staff. But there's no doubt in the minds of his fellow freshmen receivers that there is more big-play potential waiting for their turn with players like Hill and versatile athlete Harold Joiner waiting to be unleashed.

"I think there’s a lot more. We still haven’t seen from guys like Matthew Hill, Shedrick Jackson, Harold Joiner," Schwartz said. "We have a lot more left."