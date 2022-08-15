Freshman RB 'wise beyond his years'

"The one thing about having guys and tailbacks that run the ball, you don't want to overcoach them," the coach said. "He's just got a good feel for it."

And, as Harsin points out, Alston is a natural when it comes to the game.

In his first scrimmage as a college player, Damari Alston showed why he was wanted by almost every program out of Woodward Academy in College Park, Ga. The freshman got a good burst, bounced outside, and got around the edge of the defense. While he was ultimately caught and tackled, Bryan Harsin saw that the running back understood what "we were trying to accomplish."

This is not to say that Alston will shoot above Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter on the depth chart so early, but it is a sign that the adjustment period, sometimes difficult for even the most talented players, is going well for the 5-foot-9, 209-pound back. Following a high school career in which he broke school records in both rushing yards (4,195) and touchdowns (62), Alston's already made an impression on his position coach, Cadillac Williams, with his attitude and practice habits.

"He's wise beyond his years," Williams said. "His approach, his mentality, his grind, his hunger, the way he's always in my hip pocket of just wanting to get better. The way he watches the older guys, it's impressive to see to be such a young guy, a true freshman, that's buying in and trying to lead by example and also follow the leaders."

With Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau's focus on establishing the run this season, Alston could work himself into some playing time to relieve Bigsby and Hunter. And his physicality could be a significant asset after a season in which Auburn struggled to execute in short-yardage situations.

"I think he's just got a good feel for when the play opens up to hit it, if the play's breaking down, what to do," Harsin said. "He doesn't lose many yards. He's got a pretty good change of direction when he has to."

Alston made his first case for seeing the field on Saturday. With three more weeks of practice and a few scrimmages left, he has a chance to continue showing why he can be productive at such a young age.

"(He) was just kind of getting into a groove maybe more than anybody else," Harsin said of Alston following Saturday's scrimmage.

A three-headed monster of a backfield could be in store once again for Auburn.