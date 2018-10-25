AUBURN — A rare occasion took place Tuesday night at the Auburn athletic complex. Gus Malzahn approved media access for not one, not two, but six true freshmen who have been major contributors in the 2018 season. It might seem minor to some, but given Malzahn's guarded tendencies, the though of one true freshman getting some time in the spotlight seemed rare enough — let alone six. But that's what happened: Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams, Smoke Monday, Jamien Sherwood, Christian Tutt and Shaun Shivers. It speaks volumes about Malzahn's trust in this group. And his desire to promote some positivity toward the future. "This is the most freshmen we’ve had make an impact since I have been here," Malzahn said Tuesday. "The group, and there’s some defensive guys too, is playing at a high level. They’re not just playing, they’re starting to make plays on a consistent basis. That’s real encouraging and a lot of them aren’t playing like freshmen anymore. We do have a bunch of them out there." AuburnSports.com has put out some content from those conversations already, but here's a deeper look at those six specifically — and how the 2018 class has made such a fast impression.

PATH TO PLAYING TIME: Anthony Schwartz was one of Auburn's last-arriving freshmen. He had summer track season and made it in just before fall camp. Given that, it wouldn't have surprised anyone if Schwartz's path to the field hit a freshman year delay. But Auburn clearly had a plan from him from the beginning of fall camp, and that plan has grown rapidly throughout the 2018 season. STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Schwartz has 138 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 10.62 yards per carry. He has caught 12 passes for 262 yards, a 21.83-per-catch clip, with two receiving touchdowns. Those five touchdowns are tied for most on the team with Boobee Whitlow. Schwartz is the No. 4 receiver and No. 4 rusher on the team. Schwartz has rushed the ball 12 times this season and eight of those carries have gone for first downs. He averages 5.2 yards after contact per rushing attempt. Likewise, Schwartz averages 15.8 yards after catch per reception. He has played 214 snaps, 30 on special teams.

MOST NOTABLE QUOTE: On his early role in Auburn's game plan — "Honestly, being a freshman, I didn’t think I would see the field a lot. I thought I would just be special teams, like most people are across the country. But I came in and they put me in the game plan pretty much as soon as I stepped on the field, as soon as I stepped on campus, and I was very excited and I’m very happy with what I’m doing right now.”

PATH TO PLAYING TIME: With Seth Williams, the question wasn't ever whether or not he'd make big plays at Auburn. It was a matter of how long it would take him to get to that point. The answer? Not long. Williams was a summer arrival and jumped into everything immediately. Williams' high school coaches talked during his recruitment — and Williams mentioned it Tuesday night — that this is the first time in his life Williams has had a chance to focus solely on football, instead of basketball, track or other sports. His centralized focus has turned him into a film-room regular, which expedited the process despite the late arrival. His freakish catch radius and 1-on-1 ability helped. STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Williams has 14 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns. All 14 catches Williams has this season have resulted in first downs. Outside of the two games Williams didn't record a catch (Alabama State and Mississippi State), Williams' longest catch in each game are 62 yards, 46 yards, 23 yards, 20 yards, 19 yards and 10 yards. He's averaging 22.2 yards per reception. Per Pro Football Focus, Williams grades out as the second-best run blocker behind fellow freshman Shedrick Jackson. He has played 315 snaps, five on special teams. MOST NOTABLE QUOTE: On how he worked to see the field early — "Staying focused, stay in the books and stay in film, like, just keep your head on straight; don’t let outside distractions distract you form what you’re trying to do. I just watch them. Everything they do, I just watch them so I can grow from there like so they can teach me everything. Just sitting back and watching them, from things they do in film to things they do in practice, after practice — just walking around, how they carry themselves. All that is learning. It’s a pretty good feeling knowing I can learn from Ryan Davis, Darius Slayton, Eli, all of them, Sal."

PATH TO PLAYING TIME: Monday was recruiting with the understanding of what his role would be. The day he chose Auburn over Clemson, coaches made it clear to him the safety depth on the roster was thin with a makeshift tandem of Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson in place. But behind there, everything was up for grabs. Monday came in as in early enrollee with the expectation, not that he could play as a freshman, but that he would have to play. Coaches trusted him to do that as early as the season-opener against Washington. STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Monday has recorded 12 tackles, two tackles for a loss for a total of 16 yards and two sacks. Per Pro Football Focus, Monday has only been responsible for one reception allowed all season, and it came against Southern Miss. He has been credited with being targeted four times. His NFL Passer Rating Against is at 39.6. Monday grades out as Auburn's second most effective tackler on the team behind Deshaun Davis with a Pro Football Focus score of 85.2. He has played 217 snaps, 71 on special teams. MOST NOTABLE QUOTE: On his nickname become his roster name — "I’ve been Smoke ever since I was little. My granddad, he passed away when I was 12, he gave me the name. I used to run around the house. He just started calling me smoke, so when he died, I just let the name stick in memory of him. I played for him. I used to run around the house all the time. I’d have a football in my hands and would run. He’d be like, ‘Boy, you’re always running.’ I used to be like, ‘Yeah, granddad, I love running.’ Your little nickname is Smoke and it just stuck from there."

PATH TO PLAYING TIME: Much like Monday, Sherwood came in as an early enrollee with a firm grasp of the true freshman safeties' potential roles in the Auburn defense. His recruiting profile might have been a slightly less publicized than Monday — and just barely lower in the rankings — but Auburn coaches saw Sherwood and Monday as the future of Auburn's defensive backfield. And they wanted that future to see the field sooner rather than later. Sherwood embraced that approach, and has shown his own rare athleticism with highlight-worthy interceptions and sacks as a true freshman. STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Sherwood record an interception in the Alabama State game. He has 14 tackles. Sherwood recorded a 10-yard sack last week against Ole Miss. He has three pass breakups and one quarterback hurry. Pro Football Focus grades Sherwood as Auburn's highest-performing defensive player with a score of 90.5, which is eight points ahead of second-highest Derrick Brown. Sherwood's coverage grade is the team's best at 89.6. His grades put him in the top 5 among SEC safeties this season. He has played 267 snaps, 122 on special teams. MOST NOTABLE QUOTE: On freshman teammate relationship with fellow safety Monday: "My first time meeting Smoke was at the barbecue last summer. We got each other’s numbers. We went on a visit to somewhere else together. We just hit it off. We knew we were coming here. We knew this is where we wanted to be. We hang out often, in the spring. We had a lot of classes together. You know, just somebody who’s like me, unique, long, skinny, and just plays the same position, that’s great to have. He’ll always be my brother, from now until forever. It’s just great to have someone like that."

PATH TO PLAYING TIME: Christian Tutt came in at the same time into the same defensive backfield as Monday and Sherwood, but his role was much different. He started out as a cornerback in spring practice, as that was the position he'd played his whole football career. Tutt spent some time in spring and fall practices working at nickel. After the Washington game, however, Auburn put Tutt at nickel exclusively and moved Javaris Davis back to a full-time cornerback role. Tutt proved to be a quick learner and has split time with Jordyn Peters since. STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Tutt has recorded one interception, which he returned for 23 yards. He has 13 tackles and one quarterback hurry. Tutt returned one punt this season for 32 yards. He has been targeted 17 times this season, per Pro Football Focus, resulting in 12 receptions for 125 yards but no touchdowns. He's allowing an NFL Passer Rating Against of 67.0. Tutt has played 224 snaps, 10 on special teams. MOST NOTABLE QUOTE: On successful transition to nickel: "Yes, I am kinda surprised because I didn’t really do any star in fall camp. But coach asked me, and a couple of the older guys wanted me to play some star, so I kinda learned it. Everybody helped me learn it. They threw me in there, and I just did good. It’s just getting a feel for it because I’ve been playing corner my whole life. Just getting a feel for star and kind of communicating with the linebackers and the safety, that’s all new to me. It’s very exciting, though. I’m ready to learn."

PATH TO PLAYING TIME: Shaun Shivers' role in a college football offense was always met with skepticism. That skepticism ended with Gus Malzahn and Tim Horton who took a chance on the undersized back from south Florida. Shivers came in over the summer and immediately had an effect on coaches and teammates. It became clear early in fall camp he wasn't someone whose skill set could be kept off the field. That has grown into Auburn's de facto No. 2 running back role behind Boobee Whitlow. STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: Shivers has 37 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He's averaging 5.73 yards per carry. Of his 212 yards, 114 of them have come in the second havles of games. He has converted 11 first downs this season, so slightly less than 1 out of every 3 carries. He has averaged 7 or more yards per rush in half of Auburn's games this season. Shivers averages 3.50 yards after contact per attempt. He has played 86 snaps, 30 on special teams. MOST NOTABLE QUOTE: On the unofficially scheduled race between Schwartz and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill: "Him and Tyreek Hill? I'd pick me. I'm faster than both of them."

OTHER 2018 CLASS MEMBER NOTES