When Auburn basketball senior big man Anfernee McLemore was asked about freshman guard Devan Cambridge, he couldn't help but smile and laugh.

Any time Malik Dunbar was mentioned — or any time he was around, eager to crack a joke or slap a teammate on the back of the head and run off — his teammates couldn't help but smile and laugh.

"He's really athletic," McLemore said Thursday with a grin. "Once he’s healthy, he brings a spark. He’s kind of like a Malik Dunbar with his athletic ability."

A 3-star true freshman out of Phoenix, Ariz., Cambridge was the final signee in Auburn's 2019 class. After a few months of summer workouts, Cambridge suffered a stress fracture in his right foot, which was expected to keep him out for at least the first few games of Auburn's 2019-20 campaign.

But head coach Bruce Pearl said Thursday that Cambridge returned to practice this week, and he expects his freshman back Friday for the Tigers' exhibition contest against Eckerd in Auburn Arena.

"It was good to have him back," Pearl said. "He practiced well. I’ll play him some on Friday night, so it’ll be his first action. Devan is one of the freshman that has a chance to be in our top nine in the regular rotation.

"Him missing a good two or three weeks of the last few weeks is going to set him back. The last few weeks have been so important in practice because we’ve got a lot of our stuff that’s in. He’s catching up. It was good to have him back."

Dunbar was unquestionably Auburn's most boisterous leader in the locker room last season, always finding a way to keep his teammates upbeat, yet fired up at the same time. Cambridge is a light-hearted presence for the Tigers now, too.



"He’s a great teammate for the guys in the locker room," McLemore said.

Cambridge will be a wing for Auburn, like Dunbar. They both go 6-foot-6, but the freshman is still packing on the muscle from training and working with an SEC program, listed currently at 190 pounds compared to Dunbar's 230.

But the length is still there, and Cambridge will be asked to defend guards and forwards once he's fully healthy and capable of doing so in the Tigers' regular rotation.

"He’s going to have quickness and speed to be able to guard the position," Pearl said of Cambridge. "He’s got a chance to be a really, really good player."

Dunbar was a masterful fit for Auburn's "flex-style" offense, capable of playing — and starting — at both shooting guard and small forward, crashing the glass for both rebounds and plays at the rim. Auburn sees Cambridge as that kind of player, too.