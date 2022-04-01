Freshman DL stepping up

AUBURN | After a year on the scout team, Tobechi Okoli is poised to make a contribution this fall. Maybe a big one.

Marcus Harris, one of Auburn’s veteran defensive linemen, knew it was coming as soon as he saw Okoli after returning from Christmas break.

"When we came back from break, I had to look at him twice because that can’t be Tobechi,” said Harris. “He kinda of like muscled up on me. You can tell he took that seriously because we kept telling him last year that if he wants to play, he’s gonna have to put on a little weight."