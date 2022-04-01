Freshman DL stepping up
AUBURN | After a year on the scout team, Tobechi Okoli is poised to make a contribution this fall. Maybe a big one.
Marcus Harris, one of Auburn’s veteran defensive linemen, knew it was coming as soon as he saw Okoli after returning from Christmas break.
"When we came back from break, I had to look at him twice because that can’t be Tobechi,” said Harris. “He kinda of like muscled up on me. You can tell he took that seriously because we kept telling him last year that if he wants to play, he’s gonna have to put on a little weight."
Okoli, who is up to 6-foot-5 and 261 pounds, is working to play three positions on AU’s defensive line this spring: 3 (DT), 4i (DE inside OT) and 5 (DE outside OT).
“He plays the whole D-line so he be getting lost at some positions. So I tell him what to do,” said Harris. “He’ll ask me after practice, ‘Can you stay and work with me after practice with this drill and that drill?’ I’m like, ‘Yea bro, of course.’ You can tell he’s self-motivated by the good weight he put on.”
Okoli has the skillset to be a run enforcer at defensive end and slide inside to provide a pass rush on third downs.
“He’s quick. His get-off is quick,” said Harris. “He’s very long and he’s very rangy. He’s got enough muscle to play the 3, the 4i and the 5. He can do a lot. He’s versatile and I feel like that’s going to help him get on the field even faster.”
Auburn will hold the 10th of 15 practices Friday afternoon. The A-Day game is Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.