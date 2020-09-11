AuburnSports - Freshman DL makes ‘big jump’

“You would have to say that he’s one of the guys that has taken a big jump from last year to this year. He’s playing really well,” said defensive coordinator Kevin Steele of Wooden. “Very mature. His strength level, (Ryan) Russell in the weight room has got him strong.”

Colby Wooden is stepping forward at defensive end where he’s competing with senior Big Kat Bryant, who has 14 starts in 39 career games, sophomore Jaren Handy, who played in seven games as a true freshman last season, and true freshman Daniel Foster-Allen.

Wooden, listed as 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds on the roster, played in four games last season despite being limited by a couple of injuries. After starting out at Buck, he’s found a home at defensive end and could even slide inside at defensive tackle in passing situations.

“I think probably the thing that jumps out, he loves football,” said Steele. “When you get a guy that loves football, they love to practice. We try to make it sometimes where practice isn’t lovable. You’ve got to ask people to do hard things; you’ve got to push them a little bit. But he really works hard. It’s important to him. He’s a smart guy. He’s worked hard in the weight room. He’s done all the little things.

"He’s very, very competitive. Very competitive. He realizes every play has a life of its own. Every drill that he does, there’s a winner and a loser. That’s just the way it is. It’s the business we’re in. So when you’re lined up 1 on 1 in individual drill on practice 13 against an offensive lineman, it’s not just a drill. There is a winner and there is a loser. You either get your job done or he gets his done. He is the kind of guy that will fight you til he drops. He goes about every drill, every play to try to be the best he can be.”

Bryant is still the presumed starter at end, but Steele was quick to heap praise on Handy, who is listed as 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds.

“He’s a full grown man at the defensive end spot that can actually do like Marlon did and bump inside and play two so we can get snaps,” Steele said. “We’ve got several guys that can do that but he’s one of them.”

No. 11 Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

PROJECTED DEPTH CHART AT DEFENSIVE END

1. Big Kat Bryant, Sr.

2. Colby Wooden, RFr.

3. Jaren Handy, So.

4. Daniel Foster-Allen, TFr.