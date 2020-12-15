AuburnSports - Freshmen bigs bring energy, impress in win

“JT got that started. Getting on the offensive glass and using his length and getting – JT is a really good scorer around the basket,” head coach Bruce Pearl said. “We got to do a better job of getting it in there to him, and he’s got to a better job of posting up and wanting it in there. But he’s hard to keep off the boards, because he’s long and slippery and has a nose for the ball. He’s got really, really good instincts.”

JT Thor got things started early for Auburn, in the strongest game of his young career. Thor finished the game with seven points and seven rebounds, with five of his rebounds being offensive boards.

In Auburn’s 80-63 victory over Texas Southern, while the big three of Jaylin Williams, Justin Powell and Allen Flanigan filled the stat sheet, freshmen bigs JT Thor, Dylan Cardwell and Chris Moore brought the energy in limited minutes.

For Thor, an 18-year-old who reclassified to this year’s class and is playing against some guys five or six years older than him, he’s beginning to get a feeling for the college game.

“I feel like I finally got a notch -- I mean, I finally got a grip of what's going on,” Thor said. “The first couple of games, I would say that the tempo's really fast -- faster than high school. It's more physical play. It wasn't that I was not ready, but I wasn't like -- it just hit me in the blindside. But I feel like I'm starting to accept it. Like, I've got to go hard. I've got to be physical or I'm not going to be able to impact the game. So yeah, that's how I feel.”

Bringing the energy on the floor, Cardwell finished the game with just three points and seven rebounds, but brought the energy on the floor for Auburn.

After drawing a charge, Cardwell got energized and brought Auburn Arena to its feet.

“I mean, Dylan, my goodness gracious,” Pearl said. “Played with such passion and got excited about some defensive rebounds and blocking a shot and getting a stop and I love the fact that he showed his emotion, I was really pleased with that.”

And finally, Moore was another player Pearl was pleased with after the game.

“Chris is also a pretty popular guy on our team just because he plays so hard, practices so hard,” Pearl said. “He cares so much, such a great teammate. I thought Dylan and Chris, in the second half, that energy had a lot to do with our better play.”



