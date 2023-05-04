Freeze was speaking on the proposed rule change with the play clock not stopping after first downs, a long-held part of college football. Even if that rule is installed in the future, the coach is confident it will not affect his up-tempo offense.

"I think we have a great game, but we're always looking for ways to make sure that the product is good for the people that are buying the tickets," the coach said.

There will inevitably be changes to college football through the years when considering player safety and the fan experience, among other things. And while Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze understands that, he still knows that the product on the field in college football is about as good as it comes.

"I mean, whether the clock starts or doesn't on a first down, we're still going to go fast if we want to go fast," Freeze said. "It doesn't change the rules of the game, so I don't see a change in our strategy at all."

Ironically, coaches have very little say in what rules are adjusted or implanted year-to-year, with Freeze stating, "Things like that are out of our control." Still, they do speak their minds when given the opportunity, but ultimately the decision comes down to the rules committee.

John Cohen is more skeptical of the play clock running after first downs but understands that there are factors in play that even he might not know about.

"Personally, this is a feel thing not a data-driven thing, but my goodness, you only play seven home football games," the athletic director said. "I don't think the length of games are necessarily out of control. It's a pageantry. It's a homecoming almost every time you play a home football game. But I also understand there's a lot of data that we don't have the ability to look at."

And both Freeze and Cohen agree that what matters the most is that fans enjoy the games.

"If it makes the experience for the people that are paying for the tickets and the suites and the ones that we need to support our program to help us build it, then I'm fine with it," Freeze said.