AUBURN | The list was short, but Auburn could be without some key players on Saturday as the Tigers open the 2023 season against UMass.

Per head coach Hugh Freeze, backup quarterback Robby Ashford is dealing with an oblique strain but can likely go against the Minutemen. Beaten out by Payton Thorne for the starting position, Ashford is still expected to play a big part on offense with specific packages installed for him. Freeze has been adamant that he is an integral part of this offense due to his explosiveness and what he can do running the ball.

Nehemiah Pritchett, a starter at cornerback, was also a name that Freeze brought up when listing players who were a little dinged up but should be able to go. Pritchett recorded 37 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for a loss and a sack while breaking up eight passes and forcing a fumble last season.