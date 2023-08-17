The news comes just four days after Auburn's first scrimmage when the first-year coach said he thought his mind was made up but would have to review the film to see if he was still certain about his decision. So what made him reconsider on Saturday?

AUBURN | After announcing Payton Thorne as the starting quarterback ahead of Auburn's season opener against UMass on Sept. 2nd, head coach Hugh Freeze was asked the reasons why the Michigan State transfer had won the position.

"I really felt like it was Payton going into the scrimmage," Freeze said. "And then, in the scrimmage, I thought he pressed too much, and I didn't like that. I think that's one of the reasons I'm at this point. I want to see what he does now. You know, I'm the guy, and I go back to relaxing and playing within the system."

And while Robby Ashford had a "really good Saturday," per Freeze, and Holden Geriner is the most natural passer on the team, it is the experienced Thorne who has won the right to start the season behind center for the Tigers.

"The quarterback situation is set going into UMass unless something happens," Freeze said. "I mean, it is set. It's done. He (Thorne) will get all the reps with the ones."

As for the timing of the announcement, Freeze said it was a gut decision.

"My gut is usually right, and usually when I follow my gut, and I'm not saying my gut is right that Payton is the guy for all 12 games, but my gut is saying it's the time to do this to get us best prepared for the opening of the season," he said.