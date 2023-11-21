Now, the Tigers get Jalen Milroe, the Alabama sophomore playing arguably his best football of the season. Since the beginning of October, the Katy, Texas, native has thrown 13 touchdown passes to three interceptions and rushed for eight more. And, as LSU found out the hard way, if you stop Milroe in the air, he will beat you on the ground. Against the Bayou Bengals, the signal-caller ran for 155 yards and four scores to lead the Crimson Tide to a 42-28 victory.

And while Ron Roberts' defense was able to contain Arkansas' KJ Jefferson, they struggled again this past Saturday with NMSU's Diego Pavia, who threw a trio of touchdowns in the surprising upset loss.

Auburn's no stranger to facing dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Jayden Daniels had a field day against the Tigers, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 93 more yards as LSU routed Auburn 48-18.

So, Hugh Freeze, how do you possibly prepare to slow down Milroe?

"It's a very difficult task for sure," the Auburn head coach said. "I don't know that you completely do that. You gotta hope that you do limit those explosive plays somewhat, but stopping him, no one's really done that."

Through 10 games this season (he did not play against South Florida), Milroe has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,267 yards, 19 touchdowns and six picks. And while there was a quarterback controversy in Tuscaloosa early on, he's taken grip of the starting job with standout performances, quieting the talk of a mediocre offense that was all the rage in September.

For Roberts and Freeze, it's about putting the defense in the best possible position without giving them too much to think about in the game plan.

"We've gotta mix up the coverages, mix up the plan, figure out if we can get pressure to him or not," Freeze said. "Do we need a spy? I mean, you've got all those things going through our heads right now, and how much can our kids handle and do really, really well against all the different sets you might see."