"I'm still going to call a share of them, depending on what that looks like—probably more in the warp-tempo world," Freeze said.

Still, Freeze, who has always been the primary play-caller even while handling head-coaching duties during his previous stops, is handing a large amount of the reins to the 51-year-old Montgomery. And, per the head coach, it comes for a good reason.

"I think there's a point in time where your whole concern is just what is best for whatever program you're leading," Freeze said. "There's so many dynamics to running a program at this level today that are maybe a little bit new and different, and I'm very convinced that the culture in the locker room—for teams that have talent—if the culture is right, it's going to pay dividends, and I think there's an enormous amount of time that I can put into that to help us."

Montgomery has been working with offenses on multiple levels since 1995, starting at Celeste HS in Texas and moving up to the collegiate ranks at Houston and Baylor. His prolific attacks, including tutoring Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, landed him the head coaching position at Tulsa, where he stayed heavily involved with the offensive side of the ball, especially when it came to play-calling. With Montgomery now in charge of Freeze's offense, the head coach can focus on tasks that he usually wouldn't be able to in the past.

"Sometimes, when you're the play-caller, and you feel like, 'Look, I know what we can do right now,' that doesn't necessarily mean that's what's best for the entire team," Freeze said. "I think that I—when you're calling it, and you feel like this is what's best for us to move the ball, is that the best thing for the team at that moment? I'm not sure."

And while the two coaches' offenses are incredibly similar, they will have to work on the language, with Freeze admitting he has used the same terms and vocabulary since coaching high school.

"Somebody's got to learn a new world," the coach said. "You're taking 30 years of me calling this 'cat,' and he wants to call it 'dog,' which I'm really open to, believe it or not. I'm really open to new ways. I just want to do what's best, but it is a learning curve."