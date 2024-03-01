Nix, who spent 16 years in Oxford, including five under the tutelage of Freeze, was hired this offseason to replace Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator while taking the spot of Cadillac Williams, who resigned in January and is now with the Oakland Raiders, as head of the running backs. What stands out to the head coach is how far Nix has come as a coach.

"I'm so comfortable with Derrick Nix and Kent Austin, and Maurice Harris is back in the building," Freeze said on Thursday. "Just really comfortable. They know my terminology. They've been with me before."

Hugh Freeze is more at ease when he walks into offensive meetings this year. It's no surprise that the Auburn coach would feel this way as he has added two assistants – Derrick Nix and Maurice Harris – who go back to his Ole Miss days.

"It's been exciting to see Derrick's growth as a coach and to watch him lead now in that room and to hear him talk about things," Freeze said.

But Freeze wasn't playing the blame game on anyone on last year's staff. In fact, he said he has no one to blame but himself for putting himself in an uncomfortable position in his first season on the Plains.

"This is not a negative toward anyone else," he said. "But yes, I'm very much more comfortable walking down the halls and walking in the offensive room and saying, 'Alright, now, I know what means,' and, 'the adjustment I'm going to do off that if they do that,' comes naturally to me."

And it's not just on the offensive side of the ball where Freeze is feeling satisfied. His new co-defensive coordinator, D.J. Durkin, might be on that side, but Freeze feels like they are similar in coaching styles.

"Really, when we interviewed him, it was probably — it's the first defensive guy I've really interviewed that I felt like he coached defense like we coach offense," the coach said. "I had the whole staff in there, and everybody kind of felt the same way, that, man, 'I get that. That makes sense. It's simple. And our kids can play fast.'

It's all part of improving the culture of the program, something that the head coach feels is light years ahead of where it stood in 2023. But, again, Freeze puts the task of why it was tough last year on him to find out.

"You know, last year was frustrating in the fact that I did not think that I was able to reach a group of kids to be consistent in every single game, in every single practice," he said. "That was the most frustrating thing. I have to look at that, and I have to go study 'why.' Why could I not reach that group? We should have won more games. So you have to look at those things and evaluate yourself, your approach, your staff, and obviously, your team, too — your roster."