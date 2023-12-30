NASHVILLE | On December 18th, Hugh Freeze gave a vote of confidence that Payton Thorne could be the man at quarterback for Auburn in 2024. Just 12 days ago, Thorne was the definite leader for the starting job next season.

It's no surprise that was the coach's answer following an abysmal outing from the junior. Thorne completed just 13 of his 27 pass attempts for 84 yards and a touchdown while throwing a pick-six in Auburn's 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl. His rushing game, often a weapon during the regular season, was nowhere to be seen. It was his lowest output of passing yards since throwing for 82 in the September loss to Georgia.

Asked about Freeze's comments following the game, Thorne talked about his mentality going into what will be an engaging competition.

"I think I told you guys earlier in the year that Tom Brady thing," he said. "Tom Brady talked about how that was his mindset going into every single year because of how he earned the job. It was not expected. So, like I said earlier in the year, that's your mindset every offseason. You're trying to be as good as you can."

Not helping Thorne was the performance of true freshman Hank Brown, who came in in the fourth quarter and completed 7 of 9 passes for 132 yards, including a 53-yard completion to Caleb Burton to set up a touchdown, albeit against Maryland's backup defense. The outing didn't exactly surprise Freeze.

"I think Hank has something to him for sure," the Auburn coach said. "Hank has incredible poise. I saw it every day when he was running the scout team, and he has very little protection and he stands in there and makes throw after throw after throw. I think he has incredible poise for a freshman, for sure. He has great humility. Wants to be taught. Wants to learn. Has a good IQ for the game."

Brown isn't the only person Thorne will have to beat out. Walker White, a 4-star recruit out of Arkansas, arrives in January with a big arm and good rapport with the talented receivers Auburn inked during the Early Signing Period, while Holden Geriner will likely give it another run at the job.

It will all be a part of putting the right person for the job on the field for Freeze and his staff.

"I'm constantly evaluating players, staff, everything, and if we see that my evaluation has been wrong, then we have to change gears and reevaluate to make us better, then that's the steps we should make," the coach said. "That position should be an interesting one certainly in spring practice."