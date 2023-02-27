Calling Finley, Ashford and Geriner "like a sponge," Freeze has been impressed with their work ethic since arriving in December, saying it has not been a problem getting them to buy into what he, offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery and offensive analyst Kent Austin are selling them.

"I thought T.J., I thought Robby and Holden -- I think they're hungry," the Auburn coach said on Monday. "They want to learn a different way. They want to learn a different system."

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze doesn't know who his quarterback will be or much about them after one spring practice, but he does know this: they're motivated.

"To this point, the thing I've really liked is, man, if the meeting is at 2:30, they're there at 2:15 saying, 'Can we start early? Can we go?'" Freeze said. "They're wanting to learn."

During the spring, every quarterback will get an equal amount of reps, with Freeze saying there is absolutely no depth chart. He's still learning each of their strengths and weaknesses, looking for the best way that he can utilize them. And, unless Auburn goes into the transfer portal after spring practice and grabs a quarterback, there must be a moment when all three take a leap at the position and leadership.

"At some point, all three are going to have to be the guy to lead the football team -- and lead not only on the field, but off the field, in the locker room, decision making, accuracy, taking care of the ball," Freeze said. "All of those things."

Until then, the trios' preparation has made a good first impression on the first-year Auburn coach.

"'Just help me, coach," Freeze said they ask him. "'I want to get better. I want to be the guy.'"