While all three quarterbacks did the basics and made the right decision on the run-pass option, no one stood out from the trio of Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze had his mind up on Friday on who was the leader for the starting quarterback spot. Saturday’s scrimmage changed his mind.

Both Ashford and Geriner threw touchdown passes, the former to Nick Mardner, while Thorne had a pass dropped by Brandon Frazier that would have gone for a score. On what he wanted to see from the quarterbacks, Freeze kept it simple.

“Take care of the ball and play within the offense,” he said. “Take what you should take on a given play, that the ball goes in the right spot. Hopefully, it’s accurate when we do throw it, but accuracy, you know, hopefully, will come. But we gotta take care of the ball, and we have to be playing in the right space … I thought all three did that fairly well today.

The coach also mentioned that Thorne had two passes that would have been touchdowns, but the receiver was ruled out of bounds.

What pleased Freeze the most was that there were no turnovers from the quarterbacks in the game.



