For several years now, college football coaches have had the chore of talking some of their players who are looking ahead to the NFL to play in a bowl game when said game is not a title game. Fortunately, Hugh Freeze has never had to deal with that new trend. Well, until now.

"That is a difficult deal for me," the head coach said. "I’ve always believed you finish. You finish with your team. We signed up for this. However, I will say I think every situation is a little different."

Added to the players who start prepping for their pro careers are those who are looking for a fresh start at another school. With the transfer portal opening up on Friday, December 1, there will be many players who see greener pastures in other programs and want to get a head start on their recruiting and new adventures. That's bound to happen at almost every program, but after Freeze's first season on the Plains, there should be a considerable amount of departure and incoming players from the portal as he and his staff try to grow the roster's talent and depth.