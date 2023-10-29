AUBURN | The rotation came to an end Saturday and Auburn was better for it. So was Payton Thorne. Hugh Freeze settled on the Michigan State transfer as his full-time quarterback and Thorne responded with his best performance of the season leading the Tigers to a 27-13 win over Mississippi State. “Well, it's time,” said Freeze. “As I told them this week, it's time for us to put up or shut up. Figure out, you know, who can run the things we want to run. I thought both showed signs this week, in practice, of improvement.

Thorne threw for 192 of his 230 yards in the first half. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“But, you know, he just started hot, and I felt good about our plan. We had a little plan for Robby, too, and just never really got to it. But I thought Payton played really well, and it's really good to see.” Thorne completed 20 of 26 passes for 230 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 38 yards on eight carries. According to PFF, he graded out as Auburn’s top player with a 90.2 offensive rating. “The tempo really helped us a lot,” said tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who led AU with four catches for 31 yards. “But Payton just sitting in there, being able to stand in there throughout the whole game and just seeing the different reads and different looks the defense gives us, it really made him confident. “I really loved how he was playing today. He really looked confident out there, sticking through it all. He’s going to be amazing, man.” Most of Thorne’s production came in the first half. It started with a 27-yard touchdown to Shane Hooks and a 45-yarder to Ja’Varius Johnson in the first quarter. He added a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Cobb right before halftime.